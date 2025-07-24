New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields down with ‘right toe injury’. Key details here

In a major setback for the New York Jets, quarterback Justin Fields was on Thursday carted off the field after he apparently suffered a serious injury while practicing at the training camp, Newsweek reported. According to ESPN, Fields was taken off the practice session with an apparent right toe injury this morning. New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields suffered major injury on Thursday.(AP)

Justin Fields' injury: What happened?

The 26-year-old pulled up after rolling right during the practice session. He went down while throwing an incomplete short pass towards tight end Jeremy Ruckert. He stayed on the ground for a brief period and was later hopped to the sideline with the assistance of a trainer nearby.

As per the New York Post, Fields spent roughly 10 minutes on the trainer's table and his shoes were taken off as experts started examining his lower leg. Later on, a cart arrived on the scene and the player was guided to the locker room. He was even spotted walking into the team facility.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor came around to check the injured Fields and later was asked to replace him in team drills. Post Fields' injury, New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey was seen having a discussion with the team doctor when Fields de-boarded the cart and tried to walk towards the locker room.

After Aaron Rodgers' exit, the Jets signed Fields for a two-year, $40 million contract as a free agent during the offseason. Fields joined the Jets after his decision not to return with the Pittsburgh Steelers, even after the side offered him a deal early in the offseason. However, the side was not willing to match the offer he received from the Jets, according to Sports Illustrated.

Fields represented the Chicago Bears from 2021 until 2023 and spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During the last season, he started the maiden six games for the Steelers after Russell Wilson ended up with a calf injury.

Fields witnessed a 4-2 start with the side. But he was later benched in favor of Wilson. In 2024, he was able to put together 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

FAQs:

1. What is the injury to Justin Fields?

He suffered an apparent right toe injury on Thursday morning.

2. How did Justin Fields respond to being benched?

After being benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields stated that it was “different” for him" and a “space I wasn't really comfortable.”

3. What health issues does Justin Fields have?

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, he has been diagnosed with epilepsy.