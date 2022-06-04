Home / Sports / Tennis / ‘I have a very serious injury’: Zverev after unfortunate French Open exit
tennis

‘I have a very serious injury’: Zverev after unfortunate French Open exit

Zverev had to be pushed off the Philippe Chatrier court on a wheelchair after twisting his ankle late in the second set as he trailed 7-6(8) 6-6 in his meeting with the 21-time Grand Slam champion.
French Open - Roland Garros: Germany's Alexander Zverev receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as Spain's Rafael Nadal looks on(REUTERS)
French Open - Roland Garros: Germany's Alexander Zverev receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as Spain's Rafael Nadal looks on(REUTERS)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 09:08 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Alexander Zverev backed Rafael Nadal to go on and win a 14th French Open title after revealing concerns that the ankle injury which forced him to withdraw from Friday's semi-final against the Spaniard is "very serious".

Zverev had to be pushed off the Philippe Chatrier court on a wheelchair after twisting his ankle late in the second set as he trailed 7-6(8) 6-6 in his meeting with the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

"Very difficult moment for me today on the court, obviously a fantastic match until what happened," Zverev said in a video posted on the French Open's Twitter account.

"Looks like I have a very serious injury, but the medical team and the doctors are still checking on it and we'll keep you updated, we'll let you know as soon as we know more."

Also Read | Sachin's tweet on Nadal after Zverev injury leaves social media awestruck

Zverev and Nadal had been on court for three hours and 13 minutes, with the Spaniard winning the first set in a tie break, when the 25-year-old's injury occurred.

Following treatment on court, Zverev was wheeled into the locker room before returning on crutches to confirm his retirement and receive an embrace from his opponent.

Nadal, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday, now goes on to face Norway's Casper Ruud in Sunday's final as he seeks a 14th Roland Garros title and to extend his record number of Grand Slam crown.

"I want to congratulate Rafa," said Zverev. "It's incredible to see him in a 14th final and hopefully he can go all the way and make some more history.

"But, not an easy moment for me today and I'll keep everybody updated."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexander zverev rafael nadal
alexander zverev rafael nadal
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out