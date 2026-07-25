‘After completing Class 12, I got married’: 24-year-old single mom turns to education to rebuild life after separation

Balancing motherhood, studies, and financial hardship is no easy feat, but one young mother managed to conquer it all. In an exclusive chat with HindustanTimes.com, 24-year-old Mohana opened up about pursuing her final year of college while sending her 5-year-old daughter Deeksha to kindergarten. Her emotional story highlights the irreplaceable value of education, grit, and family support in turning life around. Mohana with her 5-year-old daughter, Deeksha. (Mohana)

Sharing her journey, Mohana recalled, “After completing my Class 12, I got married. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, pregnancy, and motherhood, I had to discontinue my studies. But education was always something I deeply valued. I had scored 467/500 in Class 10 and a CGPA of 9.83 in Class 12, so I always believed I had the potential to do well academically.”

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Following a difficult separation, she realised that restarting her education was no longer just a choice, but a necessity for survival. Determined to secure a stable life for her child, she added, “After my separation, I knew I had to rebuild my life—not just for myself, but for my daughter. I realised that education was the only path that could help me Clbecome financially independent and give us a better future.”

However, stepping back into the classroom meant making painful personal sacrifices right from the start. Reflecting on the emotional struggle, she continued, “Leaving my two-year-old daughter, who was still breastfeeding, with my mother so I could attend college was one of the hardest decisions I had to make. I cried many times, but I kept reminding myself that every day I spent in college was an investment in our future.”

How hard was it to balance studying and raising a kid? Mohana told Hindustantimes.com that now her kid started kindergarten when she was in college. What is heartwarming is that the mother-daughter duo used to go to their educational institutions together.

“Balancing college and motherhood was one of the hardest phases of my life. During my first and second years, my mother looked after my daughter while I attended college. Financially, I was completely dependent on my parents—not only for my college fees but also for my daughter's school fees and our daily expenses. Every time I had to ask them for help, I felt guilty, and that became one of my biggest motivations to complete my degree and become financially independent,” she recalled.

The single mom also explained, “During exams, assignments, and project submissions, life didn't pause. My mother would often be at work, so whenever I was home, I took care of my daughter. If she fell sick, I was the one who took her to the hospital and stayed by her side. There were moments when I felt emotionally overwhelmed, but giving up was never an option because I knew why I had started this journey.”

“It takes a village to raise a child” Mohana explained, ‘In my third year, my daughter joined LKG under Vijayam Institution, although our campuses were about 5 km apart. Since both our classes were from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., my principal kindly gave me permission to arrive 15 minutes late in the morning and leave 15 minutes early in the evening so I could drop my daughter off at school and pick her up on time.”

She continued, “Every evening, I kept checking the clock because I knew that if I was even five minutes late, my four-year-old would be waiting for me in tears. I will always be grateful to my principal and lecturers for believing in me. They understood my situation, supported me throughout my college journey, and even reduced a portion of my college fees after learning about the struggles I was facing. Their kindness gave me the strength to keep going.”