'Why do you need a raise?': Founder questions single mum, she joins rival for 30% more

A workplace story shared on LinkedIn has caught the attention of social media users after a company founder reportedly questioned a single mother's need for a pay rise because her children had grown up. The account, shared by a man who claimed he witnessed the appraisal meeting, has led to discussions about workplace bias, fair pay and the assumptions often made about working mothers. Single mum quit after founder questioned her need for a raise. (Representative Image)

'Your kids have grown up now. Why do you need a raise?' The incident was shared by Harshit Srivastava. Recalling what happened, he wrote that one of the founders told a single mother who had spent 25 years building her career at the company, "Your kids have grown up now. Why do you need a raise?"

According to the post, she was the Head of Sales and had consistently exceeded her targets every year. She had been named Employee of the Year three times and had mentored many employees who later went on to hold senior positions.

Srivastava said everyone in the room knew the appraisal she deserved. However, the discussion took an unexpected turn when the founder linked her salary to the fact that her children had grown up.

(Also Read: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma joins federal task force on ‘productivity and jobs’ days after laying off 3,200 employees)

He wrote, "I watched her face. She didn't argue. She just went very still, the way people do when they're deciding not to cry in front of you."

After the meeting, he argued that her appraisal had nothing to do with her children, but his objections were dismissed. According to the post, the management believed, "She's not going anywhere. Where will she go at her age?"

Three weeks later, she resigned. During her exit interview, she reportedly said, "My kids have grown up. It's my time to grow now." She then joined a competing company for 30 per cent more than what her previous employer had refused to offer. Srivastava added that the employee who replaced her failed to meet targets for the next two quarters.

He concluded, “We didn't lose her because she wanted too much. We lost her because we assumed a mother's ambition ends the day her children stop needing her.”