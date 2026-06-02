KPMG employee's salary rose from ₹1.9 lakh to ₹57 lakh in 10 years: ‘Forever grateful’

In 2021, Rapole moved from KPMG India to KPMG Sweden and received an impressive salary hike. As an Assistant Manager at KPMG Sweden, he was paid ₹46.30 lakh, along with a bonus on top. The following year, this amount increased to ₹57.80 lakh, not including the bonus.

Over the next few years, he continued to progress within the organisation. In 2018, he was promoted to Assistant Manager. In that role, he earned ₹13.5 lakh per annum, in addition to a performance bonus.

The completion of his Articleship marked a significant milestone in his career. In 2016, Rapole moved into the role of Senior Associate at KPMG , and his annual salary nearly doubled to ₹6.5 lakh.

His earnings increased steadily during the three-year training period. In the second year of his Articleship, his annual compensation rose to ₹2.52 lakh. A year later, it increased again to ₹3.36 lakh per annum.

Rapole began his career at KPMG in 2013 as a Staff Accountant while completing his Articleship — the mandatory practical training period required as part of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) qualification. At the time, he earned ₹1.92 lakh per annum.

A chartered accountant has shared how his salary progressed over a decade at KPMG, documenting his journey from an Articleship trainee to a senior professional working overseas. Anirudh Rapole posted an Instagram video detailing his salary progression from 2013 to 2023 — a decade that he spent working at the Big Four accounting firm.

He cautioned his followers to keep Purchasing Power Parity in mind while comparing his salary in India vs Sweden. “Also, do keep in mind the PPP and cost of living difference in India and Sweden. This video is just to show how my career progression has been. Not to compare salaries between the two countries. I’ll do that in a separate video,” Rapole said.

In 2024, Rapole left KPMG to pursue an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. “Will share post MBA salary in a separate video,” he promised.

‘A real equaliser’ While sharing his salary progression on Instagram, Rapole noted how chartered accountancy is a “real equaliser” and can help people grow their salaries through hard work alone.

“CA is a real equaliser. Open to all. No reservations. Equitable. With hard work and consistency one has a real chance to grow personally and professionally in life as a Chartered Accountant,” he wrote.

He added that he was grateful to have chosen this path for myself, and even happy with the challenges he had to face along the way.

“The level of grit and perseverance it has instilled in me has helped me tackle challenges in life,” said Rapole.

“I am the first CA in my family. I did not have any guidance as such. But was lucky to stumble on the right path along the way. Doing articleship from KPMG is something that changed the trajectory of my professional career. Forever grateful,” he added.

Rapole ended with a disclaimer, saying the puprose of sharing his salary was not to brag. “This is not a post to brag. But to let aspiring CAs get a view of how my life has been over the years as a CA working in a Big4,” he said.