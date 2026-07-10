IITian gives up PhD dream to launch AI startup with college friend, raises $61 million

An IIT Kharagpur alumnus has shared how he walked away from a prestigious PhD program at just 22 to build an AI startup. Spotting a generational shift when ChatGPT launched, he and his college friend rejected stable, high-paying career paths to move to San Francisco. Today, their AI venture has successfully raised $61 million and actively serves major clients. Giga founders Varun Vummadi and Esha Dinne. (LinkedIn/Varun Vummadi)

San Francisco-based Varun Vummadi took to LinkedIn to reflect on his journey. “I walked away from a PhD program at 22 to start a company with Esha Dinne. I met Esha Dinne freshman year at IIT Kharagpur. We shared the same dorm and wavelength. We spent four years obsessing over the same things. Paul Graham essays, machine learning projects, late-night conversations about life.”

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Vummadi recalled that his original plan was to get a PhD and then “build a network in the Valley”. However, life had other plans for him.

“What I didn't anticipate was the sheer speed of the market. When ChatGPT launched, Esha and I saw a generational shift happening right in front of us. We realized very quickly that opportunities like this don’t wait around until you are 100% ready. Not after a PhD or a few more years of comfort. The window was right then, so we took the shot,” Vummadi wrote.

He added that the decision was not easy, and the financial aspect weighed heavily on him. “I grew up in Vijayawada, a small city in Andhra Pradesh. To walk away from the PhD program and take the risk on a startup was not a casual decision.”

However, he finally decided to take the risk and co-founded an AI company. “We moved to San Francisco a few months later with that conviction and not much else. Three years later we've raised $61M, serve companies like DoorDash, and our AI agents handle over Millions of support tickets a day. I think about that decision almost every week.”

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “The line ‘Some doors only open once’ is something more builders need to hear. The hardest part is rarely knowing what to do; it’s having the conviction to do it before you feel ready.

Another commented, “Conviction is often talked about as believing in an idea. But I think it's also being willing to give up a great opportunity for one you believe could be even bigger.” A third expressed, “Currently on a similar fork, taking the same shot, with the same risk!”

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A fourth wrote, “Inspiring story, Varun Vummadi. I have been following Giga since the raise and the journey has been truly inspiring.”

Varun Vummadi started Giga with Esha Dinne in 2023.