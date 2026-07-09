Did Rishabh Agrawal quit $1 million Meta job to work at AI startup? He responds

A viral social media post highlighting the career of tech researcher Rishabh Agrawal has sparked widespread admiration, including a nod from billionaire Nikesh Arora. The IIT Bombay graduate responded to a tweet claiming he had opted to leave Meta's Superintelligence Labs to work at an AI startup backed by Nvidia and Jeff Bezos. AI researcher Rishabh Agrawal. (LinkedIn/Rishabh A)

It all started with a tweet about Rishabh Agrawal, which claimed that he left his job at Meta despite “Mark Zuckerberg personally” offering him $1 million.

What else does the tweet say? “And do you know what he's a doing today? But-generation AI company called Periodic Labs,” it continued, adding, “Many of us might not know him well, but in the AI world, he is a big deal. The reason is that he has worked at some of the most elite AI labs on the planet: Google Brain, DeepMind, Waymo, and Meta Superintelligence Labs.”

The post continued, “In spite of that, when he was offered a ₹9.5 crore per annum job, after five months at Meta, he denied it, quit, and joined Periodic Labs as a co-founder.”

What is he doing now? The tweet says, “Now, Periodic Labs is building the future of next-generation AI. It is backed by NVIDIA and Jeff Bezos, and it's building an AI scientist that can generate hypotheses for real-world experiments to discover new materials, medicines, and even new physics. Instead of being a small fish in a big pond, be a big fish in a small pond.”

Agrawal reacted to the tweet. Though he didn’t comment on any other fact mentioned, he shared that the amount Meta offered him was much higher than $1 million.