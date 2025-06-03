How New York Jets snubbed Aaron Rodgers for 26-year-old star in the making

The New York Jets have placed their bets on Justin Fields, switching from Aaron Rodgers after two disappointing seasons. The shift came in March when Fields signed a $40 million two-year contract with the Jets, replacing Rodgers’ period of instability as quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is yet to decide on his future after leaving the New York Jets (AP)

Reports suggest that Fields’ previous team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, has now made an offer to Rodgers, which he has been putting off for a while.

Rodgers’ time under the Jets was filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The four-time MVP recorded 28 touchdowns for 11 interceptions, missed the entire 2023 season due to an early Achilles injury, had a disappointing 5-12 finish in the 2024 season, and had concerns about his locker room leadership.

In came Fields. Once seen as the bright future of the Chicago Bears, Fields followed it up with a brief stint with the Steelers before joining the Jets this year. Hailed by his offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand for his running abilities, the coach added, “The guy's got an arm, too, and he does a great job with that” in a conversation with ESPN. First-year coach Aaron Glenn went on to commend Fields’ “untapped potential as a passer”. Though his overall career numbers may not be bouncing over the roof, his impressive performance in the last 12 starts speaks for itself.

"I think I can be great," Fields said to ESPN on Thursday (May 29) after the Jets' fifth OTA practice. “That's been the goal for me my whole life, my whole career. I think the sky's the limit for this team, for this offense, but we do have a long way to go.”

"Our offense and defense are new, so guys are really tuned in and locked in and trying to get everything down. But I think once we do, I think the sky's the limit. I mean, we have all the guys we need, we have all the talent, so it's really just going to come down to discipline and execution,” Fields added.

While Fields emerges as the rising hope of the Jets, Rodgers has kept a probable offer from the Steelers on hold for quite some time. The quarterback position is the last piece to the puzzle of changing the Steelers’ fortunes for the better.

Given Rodgers’ experience, the team and fans are hopeful of building on the Steelers’ trajectory by making a valuable addition. Though the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are already in motion now, Rodgers still hasn’t taken a final call regarding his future with the Steelers.

- By Stuti Gupta