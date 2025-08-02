WWE SummerSlam 2025: Jelly Roll reveals he got injured just one week into training

Country singer Jelly Roll is gearing up for his debut at the WWE SummerSlam 2025. The musician will participate in a tag team match with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. In an interview with ESPN, Jelly Roll talked about how he trained for SummerSlam. He also praised professional wrestlers for their dedication to WWE. Jelly Roll opens up about training for WWE SummerSlam 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

Jelly Roll on WWE SummerSlam 2025

In a chat with ESPN, Jelly Roll revealed that he got injured during his first week of training. The four-time Grammy nominee told the outlet that he broke his pinky in the first week of his training. Jelly Roll also talked about how the training was like a “constant collision," as reported by The Billboard.

Orton, who was also present in the interview, praised Jelly Roll’s transformation for SummerSlam 2025. The Save Me singer lost 200 pounds as he adapted to training and a new lifestyle.

Jelly Roll heaps praise on professional wrestlers

The country musician said that training for WWE SummerSlam has taught him a lot about himself. “I gave it everything I had for a couple of months, I dedicated my life to it, and I still can’t crack half of the code, a quarter of the code, that actually is this thing,” Jelly Roll explained.

He also slammed comments about how WWE matches are staged. Talking about the rumors surrounding staged matchups, Jelly Roll said that there was “no fake way” to go over a cable rope or land on a piece of plywood in front of thousands of spectators.

For WWE fans, August 2 and 3 will bring a lot of excitement with SummerSlam. Apart from Jelly Roll’s matchup, the event will also feature John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes.

FAQs

When is the WWE SummerSlam 2025?

The SummerSlam 2025 will take place on August 2-3.

How can I watch WWE SummerSlam 2025?

In the US, the event can be watched with a Peacock subscription. Netflix and WWE’s social media channels will also live-stream the event.

What time is the WWE SummerSlam 2025?

The event starts at 6 pm ET.