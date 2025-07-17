Watch. Jelly Roll slams Logan Paul through table while hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live: ‘Greasy, redneck…’

Jelly Roll brought his signature charm and energy to late night during his guest host debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Wednesday, July 16. The appearance gave fans a furious preview of his upcoming WWE SummerSlam debut, where he’ll team up with Randy Orton in a tag match against internet star-turned-wrestler Logan Paul and WWE powerhouse Drew McIntyre. The things heated up, however, resulting in a brawl and chokeslams. Jelly Roll will make his WWE SummerSlam debut alongside Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. (Source: X)

Jelly Roll chokeslams Jake Paul on Jimmy Kimmel Live

In his opening monologue, Jelly Roll said, “Do not adjust your TV, Jimmy did not join [Salvadoran street gang] MS-13.” He also jokes about his time in prison as he added, “Y’all know every guest gets on here and they say it’s great to be here. But I want to talk to y’all speaking as a guy who has been to prison before, it really is great to be here,” as reported by Billboard.

Jelly Roll also quibbled about him hosting, as he said, if he messed up the assignment, and “I really suck bad," people should remember him as “Post Malone." It was a friendly dig at his friend with whom he recently finished the Big Ass Stadium.

While hosting one of his first guests was Randy Orton. He was hyping up their tag team match when they were interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who mocked Jelly Roll's weight loss journey with sharp jabs. The tension escalated as Orton defended his partner, leading to a backstage brawl. Just as things seemed to settle, Logan Paul stormed in, insulting Jelly Roll as he called him a "greasy, redneck, prison rat” before smacking him in his face.

A furious Jelly Roll chokeslammed the YouTuber through the table and then went on to promote the upcoming Summer Slam. This led to rumours that the fight was a setup to promote the upcoming event.

About Jelly Roll's Wrestling debut

Jelly Roll will be participating in the WWE SummerSlam event in New Jersey, scheduled for next month. The singer will be seen teaming up with 14-time world champ Randy Orton against Paul and McIntyre in a tag team match.