Who is Andy Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan Byron? All about their family, children, and the Kristin Cabot scandal

ByBhavika Rathore
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 09:03 pm IST

Andy Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, was spotted with HR Chief Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert in Boston.

Astronomer Andy Byron recently made headlines at Coldplay's concert in Boston after he was caught with arms draped around his HR Chief, Kristin Cabot. The incident was caught on Kiss Cam as Chris Martin pointed to the couple and said, “Oh look at these two," unaware that he just ousted the married Astronomer CEO's alleged affair mid-concert.

Astronomer Andy Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, was spotted with HR Chief Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert in Boston.(Andy Byron/ LinkedIn)

Who is Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan Byron?

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York. According to OneIndia, Megan is a educator at Bancroft School and serves as a Associate Director of Lower School & The Hope Graham Program Admission. He also shares two children from his marriage.

While Megan has kept herself and her children away from the spotlight, her CEO husband's recent cheating scandal has resulted in a surge of messages on her Facebook. People have dropped positive messages, especially under the family moments shared by her on social media.

It also seems to appear that Megan has dropped Byron from her name on social media, which has people speculating about troubles back at home following Byron's viral clip from the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium.

Netizens support Megan

A user wrote on X, “Who would trust Andy Byron when his own wife can‘t even trust him?” A second user wrote, “Andy Byron‘s poor wife will wake up this morning and her entire world will collapse. Andy Byron from @astronomerio's wife will at least wake up to messages full of encouragement.” A third user wrote, “Andy Byron‘s wife is absolutely gorgeous. What an incredible fool to do this to her! Heart chain for Megan.”

News / Trending / US / Who is Andy Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan Byron? All about their family, children, and the Kristin Cabot scandal
