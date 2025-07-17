Coldplay's Chris Martin accidentally outs CEO’s alleged affair with his HR mid-concert: Watch

A clip from a recent Coldplay concert is going viral after frontman Chris Martin unintentionally put a spotlight on what appears to be a tech executive's secret affair. The man was soon identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who, along with his mistress, was spotted suddenly frantic to hide their faces while they were draped into each other's arms at the concert. A Coldplay concert went viral as frontman Chris Martin inadvertently highlighted a potential affair involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot.(Source: X)

Chris Martin accidentally catches CEO Byron with his mistress

While interacting with the crowd, Martin pointed out a couple in the audience, unaware that the moment would spark speculation about a possible workplace cheating scandal. According to the clip, Byron, who is already married, was attending the concert alongside his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, on Wednesday in Boston. As the Kiss Cam paused on the two, Martin said, "Oh look at these two."

However, the shocked CEO let go of his arm around Cabot and rushed to hide his face behind the barriers; meanwhile, the woman was left standing in the spotlight, hiding her face with her hands. Entire Gillette Stadium erupted in laughter as the Yellow singer said, “Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”

According to Byron's LinkedIn profile, he is a software of a software development company called Astronomer, worth over a v since July 2023. Meanwhile, Cabot has held the position of the firm's Chief People Officer with her LinkedIn profile stating she wins "trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants".

Netizens react to the viral Coldplay Boston concert video

A user wrote on X, “Ouch, that’s gonna suck to explain." Another user wrote, "Sorry for the wife but glad they're being exposed and embarrassed."A third user wrote, “HR policies will soon be updated.”

Another user wrote, “A Coldplay concert is grounds for divorce on a few levels.”