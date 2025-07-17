Who is Andy Byron? Astronomer CEO's alleged affair with HR Kristin Cabot exposed at Coldplay concert

Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, has landed himself in the spotlight, apparently against his will, after his alleged secret affair with the company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, was made public during a recent Coldplay concert. On Thursday, a viral video started doing the rounds on social media, which appears to feature Andy Byron in a romantic moment with Kristin Cabot, sparking major speculation regarding their relationship. Andy Byron is the CEO of Astronomer(Andy Byron/ LinkedIn)

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's alleged affair with HR Kristin Cabot exposed at Coldplay concert

During the Coldplay concert, frontman Chris Martin unintentionally put focus on an alleged couple, who were soon identified as Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. The footage shows them suddenly trying to hide their faces after getting caught draped in each other's arms.

This happened when Martin was interacting with people in the crowd. At one point, he saw a couple in the audience, but remained unaware that this would spark speculation regarding the possible workplace cheating scandal.

In the Kiss Cam, Bryon, who is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, was seen alongside Kristin Cabot at Wednesday's concert in Boston. Soon, the Astronomer CEO rushed to hide his face behind the barriers, while the woman remained in the spotlight as she hid her face with her hands.

The entire Gillette Stadium could be seen erupting in laughter when the singer said, “Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”

Who is Andy Byron?

Byron has been serving as the chief executive officer of Astronomer since July 2023, as per his LinkedIn profile. Byron and his wife, Megan Kerrigan, both 50 years old, stay in nearby Northborough, public records show. The couple has two children together.

According to Newsweek, the private data infrastructure startup got the "unicorn" status in 2022, having a total valuation of $1 billion or more. Recently, the company shifted its headquarters to New York City.

Prior to this, Andy Byron was associated with Lacework, first as its President from June 2019 till November 2022 and then as Advisor till May 2023.

From 2017 to 2019, he served as the Chief Revenue Officer for Cybereason. Additionally, he has held the president and chief operating officer position at Fuze and has even been associated with Vericenter and BMC Software in the past.

FAQs:

1. Who are the viral couple at Coldplay concert?

They have been identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot.

2. Is Andy Byron married?

Yes, he is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and they share two children.

3. When was the Coldplay concert?

The band performed at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday and Wednesday.