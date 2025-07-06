Dakota Johnson's mom Melanie Griffith believes this can fix her relationship with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly ended their on-and-off relationship after nearly eight years together. While earlier reports made it sound mutual, new details say the split has been pretty rough on both sides. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship ends after eight years, with Melanie Griffith seeking to reconcile them.(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni, photo by Anna KURTH / AFP)

Now, it looks like Johnson’s mom, Melanie Griffith, is not ready to accept the breakup. In fact, she thinks the relationship is completely fixable.

Melanie Griffith suggests therapy to Johnson and Martin

“Melanie is desperately working behind the scenes to save Dakota's strained relationship with Chris," a source told Daily Mail. “She's convinced that they are meant to be together and isn't giving up on them. She thinks her daughter is making a huge mistake and needs to meet Chris halfway.”

The insider also mentioned that Griffith has always been close to the Coldplay singer and even considers him “like a son.”

The actress and the singer had their share of issues over the years. According to reports, they even got engaged in 2020. But things got complicated. Still, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress’ mother believes they are soulmates.

Griffith is not just pushing therapy; she is going for a spiritual route, too. “Melanie has been seeking advice from her friends in the healing community, mostly in the Malibu area,” the insider said. “She's been trying to get Dakota and Chris to work with a non-traditional couple's therapist who incorporates energy work to help detect and detach generational trauma.”

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's breakup

Johnson and Martin were first romantically linked in 2017. Rumours about their breakup also made the rounds in August 2024. But at the time, a rep for Johnson shut it down, saying they were "happily together." A source told People, "Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."

