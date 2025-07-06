What is Mel B’s net worth in 2025? A look at Spice Girls star's fortune and financial downfall amid Rory McPhee wedding

Melanie Brown, popularly known as Scary Spice or Mel B, has garnered the limelight again as she tied knot for the third time with Rory McPhee, 37, on Saturday, July 5. Although her personal life is the focus of attention, many people on social media are eager to know about her net worth. Mel B's financial situation drastically changed throughout her turbulent divorce and the ensuing legal disputes. (officialmelb/Instagram)

Mel B made the most of her wealth when she was a member of the Spice Girls singing group.

While she put out a couple of solo albums that were moderately successful, her net worth was considered to be over $30 million during peak of her career.

Mel B's journey is one of perseverance and revival, spanning from the dazzling peaks of international pop glory with partners like Simon Cowell and Emma Bunton to the brutal troughs of personal and financial adversity.

Melanie Brown's divorce woes and financial downfall

Mel B's financial situation drastically changed throughout her turbulent divorce and the ensuing legal disputes. According to court filings made during the divorce process, she had less than $1,000 in her bank accounts and owed millions in outstanding taxes and obligations.

According to court records, Brown claimed she couldn't afford the $40,000 monthly spousal support decree. Nevertheless, Mel B was able to secure a reliable source of income through television, particularly as a judge on America's Got Talent.

In an exclusive interview, Mel B highlighted the emotional toll in addition to the financial pressure she face, saying, “You don't realize how fragile everything can be until it's stripped away.”

Mel B's net worth as of June 2025 is about $6 million, which is a small portion of her previous earnings but reflects her continuous attempts to reshape her career and wealth.

Melanie Brown's properties and cars

Mel B has been gradually regaining her financial stability in recent years. She frequently appears on television, and even has forthcoming projects lined up in reality TV.

Her additional revenue streams from endorsements and guest appearances are projected to be around $500,000 per year.

Mel B used to live a luxury lifestyle, but these days she leads a more balanced lifestyle, emphasizing professional investment and financial discipline. She has a modest property portfolio worth about $3 million, which includes a property in London that she bought a few years ago. Her collection of luxury cars is small in comparison to her peak, which is today valued at $100,000.

Is Mel B's net worth more than other Spice Girls?

Mel B's current net worth is far less than that of some of her fellow Spice Girls, such Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham, who have successful commercial endeavors.