Who is Mello Buckzz? All on rapper at center stage of Chicago mass shooting

At least four people were killed and 14 others were wounded in a drive-by mass shooting incident outside a private nightclub in Chicago on Wednesday night. Police said the incident took place at around 11 PM (local time) when a dark SUV drove past the Artis Lounge nightclub in Chicago's River North area, The Guardian reported. Who is Mello Buckzz?(Instagram/ Mello Buckzz)

Soon after, three people from inside the vehicle started firing shots when people were leaving the album launch party of Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz. Among those shot were 13 women and five men, ranging in the 21-32 age group, while the dead included two men and two women. Buckzz's boyfriend was also shot in the incident, the report added.

Post the attack, the vehicle immediately drove away, police informed, adding that the suspects were still at large. The rapper later issued a statement on Instagram and said, “Prayers up for all my sisters, God please wrap your arms around every last one of them. We need yo, I need you...I’m f****d up... all I can do is talk to God and pray (sic)”

While the victims' identity has not been confirmed yet, Buckzz' Instagram Stories suggest that her boyfriend was among them, The Mirror reported. In one of the videos, he can be seen making heart gestures with hands, while another one shows a photograph of him. Alongside the image, she wrote, "My handsomeeee mannn," followed by crying emoji.

Who is Mello Buckzz?

Famous for her hard-hitting tracks, the 24-year-old was born as Melanie Doyle. In recent years, Buckzz has made a name for herself in Midwest hip-hop through songs like Boom (Mouskatool) and Boom Pt. 2. She has worked with fellow artists like Amari Blaze, Kashh Mir, Moni Da G, as well as Atlanta rapper Latto.

Her work has gained significant attention across various platforms. 'Boom' has amassed more than 3.5 million Spotify streams, while its official video has received nine million views on YouTube. Earlier this year, she was in Atlanta and recorded 'Hula Hoop' at a live session.

