Chicago mass shooting: 3 dead, 16 wounded while leaving album release party for Mello Buckzz; all we know

At least three people were killed and 16 others were injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Chicago late Wednesday, June 2. Police said that multiple people were shot in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue in a drive-by shooting. Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting that took place at Artis Restaurant and Lounge located on Chicago Avenue in the River North neighborhood, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)(AP)

What we know so far

The shooting took place as people were leaving the Artis Lounge nightclub following an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz, CBS News reported.

Back in November 2022, the same block witnessed a mass shooting at a time when the same nightclub was known as Hush Lounge. During that incident, one person died and three others were injured after a group that had been thrown out of Hush began fighting.

Following the shooting, police went ahead and closed Hush nightclub. Later, Artis Lounge was opened in the same location.

Videos shared on social media show police presence at the scene of the shooting. An X post by Citizen claimed that police believe the “incident was a drive-by shooting involving multiple vehicles.” A user slammed Brandon Johnson in the comment section, saying, “Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is failing to keep Chicago safe and prosperous. He is making people actually miss Lori Lightfoot.HE SHOULD RESIGN IN SHAME FOR INCOMPETENCE!”

One X user previously said in a post, “Sounds like there are 12 gunshot victims in this incident which took place at a nightclub at 311 W Chicago. Some of those may have refused transport which accounts for the discrepancy. Early reports are that at least one person may have been killed.”

One X post includes a video of victims being helped by authorities. The post is captioned, “CPR underway for multiple victims as local hospital declares mass casualty emergency. Incident occurred at a nightclub, with reports of at least one fatality. Police investigating, no arrests yet.