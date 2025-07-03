Downtown Chicago mass shooting: At least 9 injured, videos show massive police presence

Several social media posts have claimed that a mass shooting in Downtown Chicago has led to at least nine people being shot. Videos on X shows police presence at the scene. The shooting took place between Chicago Avenue and Franklin Avenue, according to Cedar News. Downtown Chicago mass shooting: At least 12 shot, videos show massive police presence(Pixabay/representative)

Some posts claimed nine people were shot, while others said the number was 12. No official confirmation has been made yet on the number of victims.

One post on X shows police presence at the scene of the shooting. The post also includes an alert from Chicago Fire - Digital, confirming that there is a “Mass Casualty Incident.” The X post is captioned, “Mass casualty event in downtown Chicago on Franklin and Chicago Avenue at least 12 people shot and injured massive police and emergency response ongoing”.

An X post by Citizen claimed that police believe the “incident was a drive-by shooting involving multiple vehicles.” A user slammed Brandon Johnson in the comment section, saying, “Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is failing to keep Chicago safe and prosperous. He is making people actually miss Lori Lightfoot.HE SHOULD RESIGN IN SHAME FOR INCOMPETENCE!”

One X user said in a post, “Sounds like there are 12 gunshot victims in this incident which took place at a nightclub at 311 W Chicago. Some of those may have refused transport which accounts for the discrepancy. Early reports are that at least one person may have been killed.”