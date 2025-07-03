Video records over 16 gunshots in Downtown Chicago mass shooting, 3 reported dead

Multiple people were shot in a mass shooting incident in downtown Chicago on Wednesday night (local time), reports said, citing the Chicago police department. Police have not officially confirmed the exact number of victims. Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting that took place at Artis Restaurant and Lounge located on Chicago Avenue in the River North neighborhood, Thursday, July 3, 2025.(AP)

The shooting reportedly took place outside the Artis Lounge nightclub as people were exiting the venue after an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz, the Associated Press cited police.

According to authorities cited by CBS news, at least three people were killed and 16 others remain injured in the mass shooting that took place outside a nightclub in downtown Chicago.

However, a spokesperson for Northwestern Medicine, Chris King, told AP that the hospital’s emergency department was evaluating several people injured in the shooting. He did not provide information on how many people had been brought in or their conditions.

Cops said further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

A widely circulated video of the shooting on 'X' shows a driver filming from the front seat of a moving car when over 16 gunshots are heard in the distance. The passenger inside the vehicle can be heard reacting in shock as the car continues moving through traffic. Other videos on social media also show a heavy police presence in the area.

Also Read | Downtown Chicago mass shooting: At least 9 injured, videos show massive police presence

One post included an alert from Chicago Fire – Digital, labeling the incident a “Mass Casualty Incident,” and stated: “Mass casualty event in downtown Chicago on Franklin and Chicago Avenue at least 12 people shot and injured massive police and emergency response ongoing.” The alleged alert by the authorities displayed the time of the incident as 12:37 AM (local time).

The police have yet to confirm the number of victims or the cause of the shooting.