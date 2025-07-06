Austin shelter in dire need of foster homes for animals as Texas floods force evacuation, heart-wrenching videos surface

Major Texas flooding in Kerr and Williamson counties has prompted the evacuation of around 60 pets to Austin Pets Alive! in last 24 hours. Texas floods prompt pets evacuation in Kerr, Williamson counties.(X@LoneStarChica)

According to APA!, a veterinarian team has been in Kerr County assisting with the evaluation of incoming animals affected by the severe flooding, Fox7 reported.

The charity was able to relocate lost pets closer to their homes by clearing out the Kerr County shelter entirely.

Texas floods: Fosters required for dogs and cats evacuated from Georgetown shelter

Additionally, APA! is fostering animals from the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, which had taken in over 100 animals that were evacuated from the Georgetown Animal Shelter.

As a result of the evacuation, the regional shelter issued a pressing call for foster volunteers.

In a notification, WCRAS stated on Saturday morning that the regional shelter had already become “overwhelmed” and close to capacity after it received an addition of 75 cats and 37 dogs.

“We more than likely will be getting animals from other areas in Williamson County due to the floods as well,” the shelter said. “Fostering opens space for animals displaced by the floods and evacuation.”

On Saturday evening, shelter employees reported on social media that 91 cats and 48 dogs had been placed in foster homes. While one missing dog and cat being reunited with their families, seven other families adopted pets.

“As amazing as these numbers are, you can see that we still have many, many pets at the shelter and ready to go home with you,” the Saturday evening post read.

WCRAS announced on social media that it was following “emergency protocols,” which means that in order to free up space and resources, public services will be restricted to helping those who are interested in fostering or adopting pets and reuniting lost pets with their families.

As other parts of the county were evacuated, the Williamson County court declared a local emergency on Saturday afternoon.

Austin Pets Alive! seeks donations

Donate pet supplies to Williamson County and Austin: If you live close to Williamson county and have any pet supplies, such as food for cats or dogs, to donate then please drop them at the WCRAS.

Those who reside close to Kerr County can also send or donate pet food or supplies to Kerrville Pets Alive! by delivering them to 2102 Memorial Blvd. in Kerrville.