‘A true miracle’: Texas man rescues 22-year-old woman clinging to tree after being washed away by deadly floods | Watch

In a miraculous moment, Texas rescuers saved a woman who was clinging to a tree after being washed away 20 miles down the Guadalupe River following the deadly July 4th floods. In Texas, Carl rescued a woman clinging to a tree after the July 4th floods. Despite a delayed emergency response, he managed to signal rescuers.

According to KEN5S, the 22-year-old woman was discovered frantically hanging to a cypress tree's branches while rumbling floodwaters raced underneath her.

Carl, a Center Point resident, heard her cries for assistance at around 8 am on Friday morning and hurried to save her immediately.

The man noticed the woman when one of the tree branches was about to sag, while another was completely torn away.

According to the local news station, Carl told the woman, “I see you, I hear you.”

Also Read: Who were Renee Smajstrla and Janie Hunt? Two missing Camp Mystic girls found dead in tragic discovery

Texas floods: Here is how the woman was saved

After calling 911, Carl did not get a response from the overloaded emergency hotline.

He dashed out into the street and signaled down emergency personnel who were already engaged in search and rescue operations. Later, the crew dispatched boats to locate her.

The water had lowered approximately ten feet by the time rescuers arrived, so she had to take a risk and jump from the tree into the boat.

She survived with only minor cuts and bruises after being ripped from her tent by the rushing river while camping at an Ingram park with her parents and relatives, as per KEN5S.

Her family attempted to flee in a car, but it was washed away by the water.

It is still unknown if the woman's family survived in the floods.

At least 25 people killed in deadly Texas floods

The terrible flooding in Texas has claimed the lives of at least 25 people, while several continue to go unaccounted for.

Camp Mystic is a Christian sleepaway camp for girls aged 7 to 17, and at least two of the deceased were young campers identified as Renee Smajstrla, 8, and Janie Hunt, 9.

“It was a true miracle. There's no other way to explain it,” Carl said, as per The Sun.

“We bought her into our house and gave her clothes and something to drink. We had a long talk with her,” he added.