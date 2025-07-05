Who were Renee Smajstrla and Janie Hunt? Two missing Camp Mystic girls found dead in tragic discovery

As Texas search and rescue operation are underway following the massive floods, authorities have found bodies of two missing Camp Mystic girls, NY POST reported, citing local reports. Camp Mystic flood victims: Renee Smajstrla, 8, and Janie Hunt, 9 found dead.(X@SarahisCensored)

During the devastating Guadalupe River flash floods, as many as 25 campers were swept away, including Renee Smajstrla, 8, and Janie Hunt, 9.

Taking to Facebook, Renee's uncle Shawn Salta posted an emotional statement, confirming that first responders have identified her quickly.

“Thank you to all our friends and family for all the prayers and outreach. Renee has been found and while not the outcome we prayed for, the social media outreach likely assisted the first responders in helping to identify her so quickly,” he wrote.

“We are thankful she was with her friends and having the time of her life, as evidenced by this picture from yesterday. She will forever be living her best life at Camp Mystic. Please continue to pray for the other families in Kerrville,” Salta added.

Meanwhile, Corpus Christi Crónica reported that 9 years old Janie was also discovered dead. Earlier on Friday, her mother told CNN that she had not received any updates on her daughter's location, adding that they are just praying.

Camp Mystic floods tragedy

On Friday, the catastrophic floods washed away between 23 and 25 girls from the Christian sleep-away camp, which caters to females aged 7 to 17. Some of the cabins, where the kids were sleeping, swept away.

According to the National Weather Service, the Guadalupe River, which sits above Camp Mystic in the Hunt suburb of San Antonio, surged more than 20 feet in just ninety minutes, causing flooding that hasn't occurred in the region since 1987.

A flood alert was issued at 4 am when most of kids were sleeping.

While officials warned of the continuous concern of potential flash flooding extending from San Antonio to Waco for the next 2 to 2 day, authorities continue search and rescue operations on Saturday morning as rainfall continued to fall throughout Hill County.