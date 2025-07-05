Camp Mystic victims: Shocking details emerge about girls missing after Texas floods, who they are?

A frantic search is underway in Texas after the deadly flash floods struck Camp Mystic, a Christian girls’ summer retreat, killing at least 24 and leaving nearly two dozen young girls missing. Located along the banks of the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, the camp, according to the New York Post, was caught off guard late Thursday night after torrential rains triggered a catastrophic rise in water levels. A search is ongoing in Texas after flash floods at Camp Mystic killed at least 24, with around 23 girls still missing. (Photo by Eric Vryn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Within 90 minutes, the river surged by over 26 feet, submerging cabins, vehicles, and surrounding roads.

Meanwhile, of the 750 girls aged 7 to 17 attending Camp Mystic over the Fourth of July weekend, around 23 remained unaccounted for as of Friday evening. While many were evacuated in time, others were swept away by the rising waters. The authorities were quoted as saying the final number of missing children is likely to vary since the communication lines are down.

Details of a few missing girls from Camp Mystic emerge

According to the report, family members have confirmed the identities of several missing girls. Among the missing girls are:

Hanna Hadley, aged 8, was described as ‘cherubic’ by her parents. The family rushed from Dallas to be near the search operation site. Eloise Peck, another Dallas native, was reportedly seen in a photo with two other missing friends—Lila Bonner and Renee Smajstria. Lila has not been seen since the waters rose, and Renee’s family has also confirmed that she is among the missing.

Lainey Landry, aged 9, was described as ‘brave and sweet’ by her mother. She reportedly swept away during the flood. A student of Sinclair Elementary School in Houston, Greta Toranzo, was confirmed missing.

Kellyanne Lytal, Virginia Hollis, and Janie Hunt, who were attending the camp, have been missing since. Hunt’s mother was quoted in the NY Post report saying that the family was just praying for a safe return.

According to another BBC report, officials have stressed that not all children are necessarily lost; some could be stranded in trees or remote areas and unable to communicate.

Texas Governor asks parents not to lose hope

Texas Lt Governor Dan Patrick was quoted in the BBC report saying parents should assume their child is safe if they have not been contacted. He added that if their children are missing, it does not imply they are lost; they could be out of communication.

As per the news report, emergency responders have deployed helicopters, drones, boats, and night search equipment. Camp Mystic reportedly has no power, water, or Wi-Fi, and portions near the highway have been washed out.

Why was there no warning for the Texas floods?

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, as per BBC, said the flood rose faster than anything they had witnessed since 1987, when a similar incident killed 10 teens in a church bus. Kelly added that they don’t have a warning system, and no one knew the area was going to be hit by a flood.

The National Weather Service had predicted eight inches of rain, but the actual rainfall, as per reports, exceeded the forecasts, causing widespread destruction. President Donald Trump called the Texas floods ‘shocking’ and pledged federal assistance.

FAQs

Q: Where is Camp Mystic located?

A: Camp Mystic is in Hunt, Texas, on the Guadalupe River, about 100 km northwest of San Antonio.

Q: How many girls are still missing?

A: Around 23 girls are unaccounted for as of the latest reports.

Q: What caused the disaster?

A: Unexpected flash flooding caused the Guadalupe River to rise 26 feet in less than an hour, overwhelming the area.