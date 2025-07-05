26 feet in 45 minutes: How heavy rains, Guadalupe River swell led to the Texas flash floods

At least 24 people have been killed due to the flash floods in central Texas on Friday. As per the latest reports, around 25 people, including children, are still missing and unaccounted for as rescue operations continue. Boerne search and rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River in Texas(Getty Images via AFP)

The National Weather Service has issued several flash flood warnings for nearby counties in case of any additional rainfall.

Also Read: 'It's terrible': Trump after 'shocking' Texas flash floods leave 24 dead

While the exact reason behind the Texas flash floods in yet to be ascertained, initial reports suggest heavy rains over the central region and the rapid swelling of the Guadalupe River may have triggered the catastrophic event.

What led to the flooding in Texas?

As per initial reports, heavy rain over Central Texas is likely the primary reason behind the flash floods. Based on a report by the Washington Post, four months of rainfall came down in just four hours.

At least 1.8 trillion gallons of rail fell over Texas Hill Country and the Edwards Plateau on Friday.

The WP report added that the rains in and around Kerr County amounted to 10 to 15 total inches by Friday morning. The National Weather Service estimated around eight inches of rainfall.

Also Read: Texas state-wide disaster: What counties are covered amid floods? What to do?

Speaking to CBS News, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the heavy rains triggered a swell of the Guadalupe River, causing it to rise about 26 feet in 45 minutes.

As per the National Weather Service, Guadalupe River at Hunt reached its second-highest height on record.

"Guadalupe River at Hunt continues to rise sharply and has reached 2nd highest height on record, higher than the 1987 flood," wrote the agency on X, marking a height of 29.45 feet.

Rescue operations underway

As per local reports, rescue operations across central Texas are underway with around 25 people still missing. As per officials, around 237 people have been evacuated, including 167 by helicopter.

A flash flood warning for several counties remains in place as NWS warns of an increase in rain and flooding around the Guadalupe River.