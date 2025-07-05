'It's terrible': Trump after 'shocking' Texas flash floods leave 24 dead

United States President Donald Trump on Friday called the fhash floods in Texas, which has led to 24 deaths, “terrible”. "It's terrible, the floods. It's shocking," Trump said. (Bloomberg)

The floods have also rendered several people missing, including 20 girls who were attending a summer camp in Kerr County, south-central Texas.

Meanwhile, search and rescue teams are conducting boat and helicopter rescues in the floodwaters.

According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, 24 people were killed in the flash flooding of the Guadalupe River, after heavy rains which continued overnight in the central Kerr County.

237 people were rescued, including 167 by helicopter, authorities said.

Children attending summer camp missing

At least 20 children, who were attending Camp Mystic, a Christian camp in the small town of Hunt in Kerr County, south-central Texas, remained missing after the flash floods.

During the flash floods, a river gauge at Hunt recorded a rise of about 22 foot, failing after it went up to 29 and a half feet, Associated Press quoted Bob Fogarty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Austin/San Antonio office.

One of the children attending the camp, Elinor Lester (13), said she and her cabin mates had to be rescued via helicopters, according to AP.

“The camp was completely destroyed,” Lester said. “A helicopter landed and started taking people away,” she said, adding that it was “scary”.