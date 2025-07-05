Camp Mystic update: When will Guadalupe River flood situation end? Weekend forecast here

Camp Mystic update: At least 13 people died and more than 20 girls at a summer camp were missing after flash flooding hit Guadalupe River in Kerr County on Friday. Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick addressed a press conference, warning locals about the ‘catastrophic’ situation and giving details about the rescue efforts. A flood gauge marks the height of water flowing over a farm-to-market road near Kerrville, Texas, on Friday(AP)

"We have identified 13 fatalities," Leitha said. Some of the dead were children, Dan Patrick added.

"About 23" girls were unaccounted for from Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River, which rose 26 feet (eight meters) in 45 minutes overnight, the acting governor confirmed.

Read More: Guadalupe River floods: What is weather forecast for Kerr County, San Antonio this weekend?

Camp Mystic update

Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls located in Hunt, Texas, along the Guadalupe River, was heavily impacted by the flooding. At least 23 girls were missing from the camp after cabins got swept away by floodwaters. The camp has reportedly lost power, water, and Wi-Fi, and nearby highways have been washed out, complicating rescue efforts.

Camp officials notified parents of unaccounted-for campers. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency resources including the Texas National Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and helicopter teams deployed to assist.

Guadalupe River flood situation

The Guadalupe River surged dramatically on Friday, rising up to 30 feet in some areas, reaching its second-highest level on record, surpassing the 1987 flood.

The river crested at 29.45 feet in Hunt and 23.40 feet in Kerrville, both in major flood stage and at 34.76 feet in Comfort.

Read More: Camp La Junta and Camp Waldemar issue updates amid reports of missing campers in Hunt, Texas floods

Weather forecast

Forecasts indicate that the Guadalupe River’s water levels are expected to drop significantly by early Saturday, July 5, potentially returning to below action stage in some areas like Hunt.

However, downstream areas such as Comfort and Spring Branch may remain in major to moderate flood stages through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) suggests that the heaviest rainfall threat has diminished, but moderate rainfall continues in nearby Mason and San Saba counties, with a level 3 of 4 risk of flash flooding persisting in the northwest Hill Country, including Kerr County, through Friday evening.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated areas possibly seeing up to 5 inches, could prolong flooding in low-lying areas through Saturday. By Sunday, July 6, drier air is expected to move in, reducing the flood risk significantly.