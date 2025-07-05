Guadalupe River floods: What is weather forecast for Kerr County, San Antonio this weekend?

People living near the Guadalupe River in Kerr County had a rough morning on the Fourth of July with flood warnings. Over 8 inches of rain triggered major flooding near the Guadalupe River, prompting Flash Flood Emergencies from Hunt to Kerrville and Center Point, as reported by KSAT. Light rain may threaten Fourth of July fireworks in San Antonio, but storms are likely to clear by evening.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Kerr County weather forecast

According to the National Weather Service, Kerr County is expecting a 40% chance of thunderstorms and showers on Saturday with mostly cloudy weather. On Sunday, there will be a slight chance of showers along with thunderstorms in the afternoon. By Sunday night, the weather will be partly cloudy.

San Antonio weather forecast

San Antonio is expected to experience light rainfall beginning in the morning. However, there are no serious threats of flash floods as experienced near the Guadalupe River.

A few showers are also expected over the weekend, particularly on Saturday, while Sunday will be comparatively drier. There is a 60% chance of rain on Saturday.

Will rain affect Fourth of July fireworks in San Antonio?

Light rain showers are expected in San Antonio, which threaten to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks show in the evening. However, Storms are expected to clear by evening, just in time for families to enjoy fireworks at Woodlawn Lake Park and other outdoor spots.

According to KSAT, the weather is expected to dry out by the time it is evening arrives and just in time for the fireworks displays after sunset. While there will be a check on any lingering showers in the evening, the chances are low.