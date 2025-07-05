Search
Guadalupe River floods: What is weather forecast for Kerr County, San Antonio this weekend?

ByBhavika Rathore
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 01:19 AM IST

San Antonio will see light rain on July 4th, but no serious flash flood threats.

People living near the Guadalupe River in Kerr County had a rough morning on the Fourth of July with flood warnings. Over 8 inches of rain triggered major flooding near the Guadalupe River, prompting Flash Flood Emergencies from Hunt to Kerrville and Center Point, as reported by KSAT.

Light rain may threaten Fourth of July fireworks in San Antonio, but storms are likely to clear by evening.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Also Read: Camp Mystic flooding: How many campers are missing in Kerr County, Texas? What we know

Kerr County weather forecast 

According to the National Weather Service, Kerr County is expecting a 40% chance of thunderstorms and showers on Saturday with mostly cloudy weather. On Sunday, there will be a slight chance of showers along with thunderstorms in the afternoon. By Sunday night, the weather will be partly cloudy.

San Antonio weather forecast 

San Antonio is expected to experience light rainfall beginning in the morning. However, there are no serious threats of flash floods as experienced near the Guadalupe River. 

A few showers are also expected over the weekend, particularly on Saturday, while Sunday will be comparatively drier. There is a 60% chance of rain on Saturday.

Also Read: Camp Mystic missing campers found? New update amid Guadalupe River-Cypress Lake floods

Will rain affect Fourth of July fireworks in San Antonio?

Light rain showers are expected in San Antonio, which threaten to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks show in the evening. However, Storms are expected to clear by evening, just in time for families to enjoy fireworks at Woodlawn Lake Park and other outdoor spots.

According to KSAT, the weather is expected to dry out by the time it is evening arrives and just in time for the fireworks displays after sunset. While there will be a check on any lingering showers in the evening, the chances are low. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
