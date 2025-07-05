Camp Mystic missing campers found? New update amid Guadalupe River-Cypress Lake floods

Several young girls at Camp Mystic were missing after their cabins were apparently washed away by Guadalupe River-Cypress Lake floods on Friday. However, several locals cited sources and message boards to report that all campers were found and have been accounted for. Authorities are yet to confirm these reports. Several girls went missing from Camp Mystic amid flooding(Unsplash)

This comes after camp directors told the Austin American-Statesman that an undisclosed number of children are ‘unaccounted for at Camp Mystic alongside the Guadalupe River in Hunt', which is a suburb of San Antonio.

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Clint Morris confirmed to KSAT that this is an ‘active scene’. “This may be a once-in-a-lifetime flood,” he said, adding that locals should avoid traveling west of Ingram near the Guadalupe River.

Read More: Camp Mystic Guadalupe River floods: Kids missing from girls camp? Kerrville officials issue update

Camp Mystic, meanwhile, issued a set of instructions for the guardians who were missing in an email obtained by KSAT.

“If your daughter is not accounted for you have been notified,” the email stated. “If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter is accounted for.”

Were the Camp Mystic campers found?

Locals on social media noted that the missing campers might have been found and accounted for.

“I am told that the missing director and kids from camp mystic have been found stranded on some sort of “island” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Posted on a Texas Tech message board by a parent of a Mystic Counselor, multiple sources have said similar things,” they further added.

“Per @ksatnews Camp Mystic issues statement saying parents have been notified if their daughter has not been accounted for. ALL campers at Cypress Lake have been accounted for. All campers at Senior Hill (?) have been accounted for,” another social media user said.

Officials are yet to issue a statement about the campers being found.