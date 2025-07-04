Camp Mystic Guadalupe River floods: Kids missing from girls camp? Kerrville officials issue update

Camp Mystic, a girls-only camp on the Guadalupe River, was evacuated on Friday due to heavy flooding in the west of Kerrville in Kerr County. This comes as multiple deaths were reported in Texas after heavy rain caused flash flooding. Over 10 inches (25 centimeters) of heavy rain fell in just a few hours overnight in central Kerr County, causing flash flooding of the Guadalupe River. Trees stand partially submerged after storms caused massive flooding from the swollen Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas(Michael Moad via REUTERS)

The Kerr County sheriff's office confirmed fatalities but did not provide additional details. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said that an unknown number of children are missing from summer camps. He further added that at least six people have died.

“We can't say for sure that they're all accounted for. We know that there are some missing. We know where some of them are; they're stranded, and we're working to confirm that with people out at Camp Mystic. But in terms of how many, exactly how many are missing and unaccounted for, we're not sure about that number, but we have a bunch of them we're trying to get back,” Kelly said in a press briefing.

KSAT, meanwhile, obtained an email to parents of campers who have not been accounted for so far.

“If your daughter is not accounted for you have been notified,” the email stated, as per the report. “If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter is accounted for.”

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Clint Morris noted to KSAT that it is an ‘active scene’.

“This may be a once-in-a-lifetime flood for the county," he said.

Texas Gov Greg Abbott said the state was providing resources to Hill Country communities dealing with the flooding, including Kerrville, Ingram and Hunt.

“I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas,” Abbott said in a statement.