Kerrville, Texas flooding map: Evacuations ordered as Guadalupe River overflows in Kerr County

A “catastrophic flooding event” caused by the overflowing Guadalupe River has prompted widespread evacuations in Kerrville and surrounding areas of Kerr County, Texas. The City of Kerrville has issued an official disaster declaration in response to the escalating emergency. Water rises from severe flooding along the Guadalupe River.in Kerr County, Texas on Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP)

Flash flood emergency issued

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency alert at 6:30 a.m. Friday, urging immediate action.

“If you are along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, move to higher ground now,” the alert said. “Otherwise, avoid travel through the county this morning."

In another alert issued at 9 a.m., NWS wrote, “Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Numerous low water crossings as well as the Guadalupe River. Between 5 and 11 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.”

“Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, Waltonia, Kerr Wildlife Management Area and Lost Maples State Natural Area,” the alert added.

Road flooded

Numerous roads and low-lying areas across Kerrville are inundated. Affected streets include -

Arcadia Loop

Most of Thompson Drive

Guadalupe Street

Lowry Street

Herzog and Loop 13

Rio Robles

Riverside Drive

Portions of Broadway

Fatalities reported

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office reported fatalities.

In a statement to KXAN, the Sheriff’s Office said, "This is a catastrophic flooding event in Kerr County. We can confirm fatalities but will not release further information until next of kin are notified.”

“The entire county is an extremely active scene. Residents are encouraged to shelter in place and not attempt travel. Those near creeks, streams, and the Guadalupe River should immediately move to higher ground,” KCSO added.

According to KSAT, authorities are currently working to evacuate people on State Highway 39 near the Guadalupe River in Hunt.

Emergency shelter

The City of Kerrville has opened an Emergency Shelter at First United Methodist Church.