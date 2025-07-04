Madre fire map: Worst hit areas as blaze engulfs over 50,000 acres in California

As the nation celebrates the Fourth of July, California is reeling under a massive wildfire. The Madre fire started on Wednesday afternoon in San Luis Obispo County, the Wall Street Journal reported. The fire comes just months after parts of California were devastated by massive wildfires. As per California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office, the fire has been contained five per cent. It started on federally managed land and has burned through 52,952 acres. The wildfire has become the largest in the state this year. The Madre wildfire burns on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in San Luis Obispo County, Calif. (AP)

Also read: California’s Largest Wildfire of the Year Forces Evacuations

Madre wildfire: All you need to know about affected areas

As per the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the Madre fire started at 1:07 pm local time on Wednesday. As of 1:23 pm local time on Thursday, the blaze had burned through 35,530 acres of federally owned land, as per Newsweek.

The Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties have been affected, as per iqair.com. The air quality was impacted in Bakersfield, Cuyama, Maricopa, New Cuyama and Santa Clarita.

Cal Fire has deployed air crews and ground resources to help the US Forest Service contain the Madre wildfire as it moves towards state areas from federal lands, Governor Newsom said on Thursday.

Due to the blaze, parts of Highway 166 were closed by authorities. An evacuation zone was declared with people being urged to leave the region.

According to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office, the current weather, terrain and fuel conditions have led to “exponential growth” of the blaze in less than 24 hours. The smoke impacts of the Madre wildfire will be far-reaching, the department warned.

Nearly 600 personnel are tackling the blaze, alongside four helicopters and over 40 fire engines, Cal Fire stated.

Several smaller fires were reported east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino and Riverside counties. These were largely contained by Friday morning, the Wall Street Journal said. Dry conditions have led to over 65 wildfires in California in two days.

California wildfires this year

In January, the Los Angeles wildfires destroyed more than 15,000 homes and businesses. The estimated damage from the blazes, which led to dozens dead, was in the billions. With insured losses being estimated at $20 billion, or higher, the wildfires were seen as the costliest in US history, as per WSJ.

FAQs:

1. When did the Madre wildfire start?

It started on Wednesday at 1:07 pm local time.

2. How many acres has the wildfire burned through?

The Madre wildfire has burned through 52,952 acres.

3. Has the blaze been contained?

Five per cent of the fire has been contained, as per Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office.