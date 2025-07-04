What to watch this July 4th weekend? Best movies and TV shows to stream on Fourth of July

The Fourth of July weekend is finally here. Fireworks, BBQs, road trips, pool parties - everyone has their own way of celebrating. Some hit the beach, while others chill at home. Whether you are all about loud parades or just soaking up the vibes with burgers and iced tea, this holiday is about fun, freedom and doing what you love. What to watch this July 4th weekend?

But no matter how you spend it, one thing never goes out of style - entertainment. When the sun sets or the “food coma” hits, there is nothing better than kicking back with something good to watch. Luckily, this weekend has some exciting new releases that you can enjoy solo or with family, friends, or that special someone.

Here’s what to watch:

1. Jurassic World Rebirth – In Theaters

Dinosaurs are back, and this time it’s more wild than ever. The franchise returns with more action, more science-gone-wrong and epic visuals. It is a great pick if you love big-screen thrills and prehistoric chaos.

2. Heads of State – Prime Video

The film, directed by Ilya Naishuller, features Idris Elba, John Cena and Priyanka Chopra in main roles. This movie mixes action and politics in a super fun way. It is perfect if you want something high-energy.

3. The Old Guard 2 – Netflix

The immortal warriors are back with a bang. Expect solid action, global missions and a few twists. If you liked part one, you will want to jump right into this. A good pick for action lovers and fantasy fans.

4. Sinners – Max

Get ready to watch Michael B Jordan playing the double role of twin brothers, who are both criminals. They return to their hometown to start fresh. But things take a dark turn when they face a supernatural evil. Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller and Delroy Lindo are also part of the project.

5. Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel – Netflix

This documentary tells the wild behind-the-scenes story of the fashion brand that crashed and burned. It's stylish, shocking, and super interesting. Watch it if you’re into real-life drama and fashion scandals.

ALSO READ: Netflix axes ‘Pulse’ and ‘The Residence’ after just one season: Here's why

​​FAQ:

Q1: What to watch on Fourth of July weekend 2025?

A mix of new releases like Jurassic World Rebirth, The Old Guard 2 and Heads of State are perfect for weekend entertainment.

Q2: Is Jurassic World Rebirth worth watching in theaters?

Yes, if you enjoy big action and dinosaurs, the theater experience makes it even better.

Q3: Where can I stream The Old Guard 2?

You can watch The Old Guard 2 on Netflix.

Q4: What is Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel about?

It’s a documentary on Netflix about the rise and fall of the popular clothing brand.