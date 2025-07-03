Netflix axes ‘Pulse’ and ‘The Residence’ after just one season: Here's why

Netflix has officially canceled two of its 2025 scripted freshman series Pulse and The Residence after just one season, reported Deadline. Both series had been lingering in the renewal limbo for months before the axe finally fell. Netflix has axed The Residence after one season(X)

While the streaming giant has renewed other new titles in recent months including Man on the Inside, Running Point, Ransom Canyon, and Bet, The Residence and Pulse failed to make the cut, the report added.

A quiet exit for medical drama Pulse

Pulse, created by Zoe Robyn, was Netflix’s foray into medical procedural territory. The show starring Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell struggled to make a mark in the already crowded market. Launched in April, Pulse was the fifth medical drama released in six months across networks and platforms.

Pulse’s arrival clashed directly with Max's popular show The Pitt which likely ate into its audience. In spite of spending four weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 and peaking at rank three with 8.5 million views, the show was canceled over a month ago.

The cast and crew of the show, according to another Parade report, have already moved on to new projects.

‘The Residence’ axed despite star power and high budget

Unlike Pulse, cancelation of The Residence was more recent and surprising, the reports stated. The Paul William Davies’ creation was a murder mystery featuring an all-star cast of Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Lee and Randall Park.

The Shonda Rhimes’ production premiered shortly after the breakout success of Adolescence which dominated the charts and overshadowed the series. The Residence, which ranked number 2 in Top 10 charts and recorded 8.8 million views, its massive production budget made a second season financially unviable. Moreover, attempts to lower the budget were unsuccessful.

‘No Good Deed’ left in lurch

The dark comedy anthology No Good Deed is still suspended in the uncertain territory. Created by Liz Feldman, who also made Dead to Me, the show peaked with 6 million views but hasn’t yet been renewed. The Deadline report claimed the door was still open for a new concept under the same anthology banner, but for now, its future is shrouded in ambiguity.

