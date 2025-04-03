Is The Residence based on a true story? Netflix show's ending explained

The Season 1 finale of The Residence, Netflix's latest whodunit from Shonda Rhimes, delivers a shocking reveal after multiple twists and red herrings. Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes State dinner for Australia at the White House, the show follows a quirky investigation into the murder of Chief Usher A.B. Wynter, played by Giancarlo Esposito. With a vast staff of suspects, the question of who killed him—and why—keeps viewers on edge until the final moments. After several turns and red herrings, the Season 1 finale of The Residence, Netflix's most recent Shonda Rhimes whodunit, offers a startling revelation.(Instagram/ @netflix)

Uzo Aduba stars as Cordelia Cupp, a birdwatching detective tasked with solving the murder. As she pieces together clues from dozens of suspects—including ambitious assistant usher Jasmine Haney (Susan Kelechi Watson) and secretive presidential advisor Harry Hollinger (Ken Marino)—Cupp's investigation leads to an unexpected conclusion in the White House's Yellow Oval Room.

In the dramatic final moments, Cupp reveals that the killer is none other than White House social secretary Lilly Schumacher, played by Molly Griggs. Despite initial suspicion falling on engineer Bruce Geller (Mel Rodriguez) and servant Elsyie Chayle (Julieth Restrepo), Cupp uncovers inconsistencies in Lilly's testimony and exposes her as the mastermind behind Wynter's murder.

How did Lilly kill A.B. Wynter?

Lilly's motive stems from her deep contempt for the White House and her longstanding conflict with Wynter. The two clashed earlier in the evening, culminating in a heated argument. After reading Wynter’s journal, Lilly realizes he had documented her illegal activities, including embezzlement. Fearing exposure, she formulates a plan to kill him using a toxic weed killer called paraquat.

Lilly lures Wynter into the Yellow Oval Room under the guise of reconciliation, offering him a poisoned scotch. As Wynter realizes the danger, he throws the drink into a bouquet of flowers, but Lilly’s attack continues. She strikes him with a vase, then delivers the fatal blow with a large clock before concealing the murder weapon in a hidden storage drawer.

Why did Lilly kill Wynter?

Lilly's hatred for Wynter goes beyond professional disagreements; she feared the repercussions of his knowledge of her criminal activities. As Chief Usher, Wynter had documented everything—from her theft to her illicit actions—intending to expose her. Fearing her career—and freedom—would be ruined, Lilly decided to act.

How did Cupp solve the case?

Cupp’s sharp detective instincts led her to suspect Lilly early on, piecing together contradictions in her story. Lilly claimed to have witnessed a fight between Elsyie and Wynter in the Yellow Oval Room, but Cupp discovered she could not have seen it from her position. Additionally, Lilly’s accusation about a "suicide note" being planted in Wynter’s jacket tipped Cupp off that Lilly was trying to cover her tracks.

As Cupp digs deeper, she learns the bizarre sequence of events following Wynter’s death. Bruce and Elsyie moved Wynter’s body from the Yellow Oval Room to the Game Room, attempting to stage a suicide. Meanwhile, Tripp Morgan (Jason Lee), the president’s troubled brother, inadvertently became involved, leading to further confusion about the body’s location.

In the end, Cupp’s attention to detail and ability to read between the lines unraveled Lilly’s carefully constructed alibi, revealing the truth behind the murder.

Is The Residence based on a true story?

While The Residence presents a captivating tale of murder, deception, and intrigue set in the iconic White House, it is not based on a true story. The show is a fictional whodunit that blends historical settings with imagined characters and events, offering a thrilling narrative that keeps viewers guessing until the very end.