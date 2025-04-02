Adolescence beats Stranger Things 3 and Bridgerton 2 to secure a spot in Netflix’s All Time Most Popular TV list

In a remarkable feat, series Adolescence has catapulted to a high spot on Netflix's most-watched TV charts, leaving behind a trail of highly acclaimed shows. With a staggering 96.7 million views, it has surpassed the viewership of Stranger Things 3 and Bridgerton season 2. Also read: Sudhir Mishra wonders how Adolescence is trending at #1 on Netflix in India: ‘Violates every rule of bad script writing' Adolescence has become Netflix's most-watched series with 96.7 million views, surpassing Stranger Things 3 and Bridgerton season 2.

Adolescence dethrones Stranger Things 3

The series has secured a spot on Netflix's list of most popular English-language TV series of all time at number nine with an impressive 96.7 million views. The achievement has resulted in Stranger Things Season 3, with 94.8 million views, being relegated to the 10th spot, while Bridgerton Season 2, with 93.8 million views, has been knocked off the list entirely.

The achievement of Adolescence is even more remarkable given that it reached 96.7 million views in just 17 days. To put this into perspective, Netflix's most popular series lists are based on 91 days of viewership, which means Adolescence has over two months to continue its trajectory.

The top most watched show on Netflix is still Squid Games. The top most watched show in English is Wednesday.

Adolescence topped the English TV charts once more with 30.4 million views from March 24 to 30, and reached the Top 10 in all 93 countries where the Top 10 are available.

Shonda Rhimes’ The Residence came in second place on the weekly English TV list, putting up 8.8 million views in its first full week on the streamer. Netflix’s latest reality offering Million Dollar Secret came in at No. 3 with 3.7 million views. When it comes to the film segment, The Life List soared to first place with 24.4 million views. Meanwhile, The Electric State is chugging along, coming in second place with 7.6 million views.

The list of the top ten shows on Netflix.

About Adolescence

Adolescence is a four-part limited series starring Stephen Graham and newcomer Owen Cooper. The four-episode series, directed by Philip Barantini, was released on Netflix on March 13. The drama centers on Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy who is charged with the murder of his classmate Katie. The show immerses viewers in Jamie’s emotional turmoil, along with the focus on how Miller family disintegrates under the weight of this tragedy. As Jamie’s trial progresses, his decision to plead guilty forces his family to confront their own complicity in his upbringing and their responsibilities as parents.