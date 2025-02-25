Bridgerton 4: Luke Newton shares update, says ‘there are many scenes that…’

Actor Luke Newton shared an update on ‘Bridgerton’ season 4. Along with his castmates, Newton was nominated at the 2025 SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. A file photo of Luke Newton

He said, “What’s really great” about the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix series is that fans will be able to get a closer look into Polin’s married life.

“We’ve seen all the twists and turns to the drama of their relationship last season,” added Newton, reported E! News.

He added, “You don’t often see it on the screen of just two people living happily ever after--and just that being what it.”

“It’s really interesting,” he teased of the dynamic. “It’s very different this year,” as per the outlet.

Newton added, “There are many scenes that I get to read on the page--and I get to check in with my big bro Luke every now and then and just see how he’s getting on--but I can’t wait to actually see it. I think it’s just gonna be stunning,” according to E! News.

Each season of ‘Bridgerton’ focuses on a different member of the Bridgerton family, and each new lead brings a fresh dynamic to the beloved period series.

Season 4 will shift its focus to Benedict Bridgerton, the bohemian second son of the ‘Bridgerton’ family. Despite seeing both his older and younger brothers happily married, Benedict remains reluctant to settle down.

However, his world changes when he meets the mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball, sparking a romance that promises to be full of intrigue.