Million Dollar Secret: When and where was Netflix show filmed? All we know

When you begin watching Netflix’s latest reality TV game show ‘Million Dollar Secret’, the first question popping into your mind is “Where are the contestants even staying?” Netflix show 'Million Dollar Secret' was filmed in Chateau Okanagan(Instagram/Chateau Okanagan)

This grand villa is Château Okanagan. A four-and-a-half drive eastwards from Canada’s Vancouver will take you to the city of Kelowna, where the villa is found perched right opposite the Bear Creek Provincial Park on the banks of Lake Okanagan.

Château Okanagan, where the show was filmed, accommodates up to 16 guests, enough for the 12 contestants and the man in control – Peter Serafinowicz. The villa provides the perfect setting and amenities for family reunions, corporate retreats, or just a simple getaway from everyday life’s turbulence. The lakefront also boasts a wellness spa inspired by French elegance.

Onsite amenities of the waterfront Château include a Tennis Court, a 12-seat Theatre, two seasonally heated infinity-edge swimming pools, a shoreline spanning a kilometre, a lakeside Vineyard, a massive Ballroom, a Loft Library, and several private hiking and walking trails that connect to the McKinley Mountain Park’s public trail system.

Filmed in late 2024, Netflix premiered ‘Million Dollar Secret’ on March 26, 2025. Hosted by British comedian Peter Serafinowicz, the show throws 12 contestants into the mix, but here's the kicker – one of them is already a millionaire! Their mission is to keep that million-dollar secret under wraps while the other eleven play detective to uncover the lucky winner.

A dash of strategy, a sprinkle of deception, and a whole lot of social deduction make it a must-watch for fans of shows like ‘The Traitors’ and ‘The Mole’. The 7th episode and season finale will premiere on 9th April, 2025.