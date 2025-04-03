Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Million Dollar Secret: When and where was Netflix show filmed? All we know

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 03, 2025 06:30 PM IST

Discover the Château Okanagan – the villa that hosted the Million Dollar Secret

When you begin watching Netflix’s latest reality TV game show ‘Million Dollar Secret’, the first question popping into your mind is “Where are the contestants even staying?”

Netflix show 'Million Dollar Secret' was filmed in Chateau Okanagan(Instagram/Chateau Okanagan)
Netflix show 'Million Dollar Secret' was filmed in Chateau Okanagan(Instagram/Chateau Okanagan)

This grand villa is Château Okanagan. A four-and-a-half drive eastwards from Canada’s Vancouver will take you to the city of Kelowna, where the villa is found perched right opposite the Bear Creek Provincial Park on the banks of Lake Okanagan.

Read More: When is One of Them Days releasing on Netflix? Release date, cast, box office collection details

Château Okanagan, where the show was filmed, accommodates up to 16 guests, enough for the 12 contestants and the man in control – Peter Serafinowicz. The villa provides the perfect setting and amenities for family reunions, corporate retreats, or just a simple getaway from everyday life’s turbulence. The lakefront also boasts a wellness spa inspired by French elegance.

Onsite amenities of the waterfront Château include a Tennis Court, a 12-seat Theatre, two seasonally heated infinity-edge swimming pools, a shoreline spanning a kilometre, a lakeside Vineyard, a massive Ballroom, a Loft Library, and several private hiking and walking trails that connect to the McKinley Mountain Park’s public trail system.

Read More: Netflix and Disney+ April watch guide: Complete list of new movies, shows, documentaries

Filmed in late 2024, Netflix premiered ‘Million Dollar Secret’ on March 26, 2025. Hosted by British comedian Peter Serafinowicz, the show throws 12 contestants into the mix, but here's the kicker – one of them is already a millionaire! Their mission is to keep that million-dollar secret under wraps while the other eleven play detective to uncover the lucky winner.

A dash of strategy, a sprinkle of deception, and a whole lot of social deduction make it a must-watch for fans of shows like ‘The Traitors’ and ‘The Mole’. The 7th episode and season finale will premiere on 9th April, 2025.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Million Dollar Secret: When and where was Netflix show filmed? All we know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On