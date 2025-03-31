Netflix and Disney+ April watch guide: Complete list of new movies, shows, documentaries
Explore the latest Netflix and Disney+ releases for April, including Pets, Doctor Who Season 2, Andor Season 2, The Breakfast Club and Bonnie & Clyde
Whether you love binge-watching shows on your couch or spending quality family time with a wholesome movie, we have got you covered on the latest releases. Here is a complete April watch guide for Netflix and Disney+:
Films, TV series and documentaries coming to Disney+ in April
Pets (April 11)
Doctor Who Season 2 (April 12)
Incredible Northern Vets Season 1 (April 16)
Light & Magic Season 2 (April 18)
Secrets of the Penguins (April 21)
Andor Season 2 (April 22)
Films, TV series and documentaries coming to Netflix in April
April 1:
The Age of Innocence
Big Daddy
Bonnie & Clyde
The Breakfast Club
Conan the Destroyer
Couples Retreat
The Croods
Draft Day
Field of Dreams
For Love of the Game
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Heat
Insidious: Chapter 2
K-9
Lucy
Matilda
The Mauritanian
The Place Beyond the Pines
Psycho
Rise of the Guardians
Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)
Rudy
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Uncle Buck
April 2:
Banger
Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!
Love on the Spectrum Season 3
April 3:
Devil May Cry
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3
Pulse
April 4:
Karma
Test
April 7:
Blippi’s Job Show
Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed
April 8:
The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4
Kian’s Bizarre B&B
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 5 Part 2
April 9:
The Addams Family
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing
The Dad Quest
The Hating Game
Unicorn Academy Chapter 3
April 10:
Black Mirror Season 7
Frozen Hot Boys
Moonrise
North of North
April 11:
The Gardener
Meet the Khumalos
April 12:
Resident Playbook
April 13:
Life or Something Like It
April 15:
The Glass Dome
Young Sheldon Season 7
April 16:
Baby Mama
The Diamond Heist
I Am Not Mendoza
Project UFO
April 17:
Istanbul Encyclopedia
Ransom Canyon
April 18:
iHostage
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror
April 19:
Heavenly Ever After
April 21:
Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey
April 23:
A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054
Battle Camp
Bullet Train Explosion
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way
UnBroken
April 24:
A Dog’s Way Home
You Season 5
April 25:
Havoc
Pokémon Horizons – The Search for Laqua Season 2 Part 2
April 28:
Chef’s Table: Legends
April 30
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
The Eternaut
Exterritorial
Turning Point: The Vietnam War
TBA:
Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins
Weak Hero Class 2
