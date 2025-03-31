Netflix and Disney+ April watch guide: Complete list of new movies, shows, documentaries

Whether you love binge-watching shows on your couch or spending quality family time with a wholesome movie, we have got you covered on the latest releases. Here is a complete April watch guide for Netflix and Disney+: Andor Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in April

Films, TV series and documentaries coming to Disney+ in April

Pets (April 11)

Doctor Who Season 2 (April 12)

Incredible Northern Vets Season 1 (April 16)

Light & Magic Season 2 (April 18)

Secrets of the Penguins (April 21)

Andor Season 2 (April 22)

Films, TV series and documentaries coming to Netflix in April

April 1:

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

April 2:

Banger

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!

Love on the Spectrum Season 3

April 3:

Devil May Cry

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3

Pulse

April 4:

Karma

Test

April 7:

Blippi’s Job Show

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed

April 8:

The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4

Kian’s Bizarre B&B

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 5 Part 2

April 9:

The Addams Family

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

The Dad Quest

The Hating Game

Unicorn Academy Chapter 3

April 10:

Black Mirror Season 7

Frozen Hot Boys

Moonrise

North of North

April 11:

The Gardener

Meet the Khumalos

April 12:

Resident Playbook

April 13:

Life or Something Like It

April 15:

The Glass Dome

Young Sheldon Season 7

April 16:

Baby Mama

The Diamond Heist

I Am Not Mendoza

Project UFO

April 17:

Istanbul Encyclopedia

Ransom Canyon

April 18:

iHostage

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

April 19:

Heavenly Ever After

April 21:

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey

April 23:

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054

Battle Camp

Bullet Train Explosion

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

UnBroken

April 24:

A Dog’s Way Home

You Season 5

April 25:

Havoc

Pokémon Horizons – The Search for Laqua Season 2 Part 2

April 28:

Chef’s Table: Legends

April 30

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

The Eternaut

Exterritorial

Turning Point: The Vietnam War

TBA:

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins

Weak Hero Class 2