When is One of Them Days releasing on Netflix? Release date, cast, box office collection details

One of Them Days, the comedy from Sony Pictures, is set to release on Netflix on March 31, 2025, following a successful theatrical debut in the US on January 17, 2025. The film will be available for streaming after its earlier release on PVOD on February 11, 2025. Sony Pictures' comedy One of Them Days will be available on Netflix on March 31, 2025, after making a triumphant theatrical debut in the United States on January 17, 2025. (Instagram/ @netflix)

The movie centers around best friends and roommates Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), who face a financial crisis when they discover that Alyssa's boyfriend has blown their rent money. In a desperate race against time, they must take extreme measures to save their friendship and avoid eviction.

The film also stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rel Howery, Maude Apatow, Janelle James, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Katt Williams, Joshua David Neal, Aziza Scott, Patrick Cage, and Amin Joseph. One of Them Days was written by Syreeta Singleton.

For viewers without a Netflix subscription, the service offers an ad-supported plan for $7.99 a month, allowing streaming on two devices. Alternatively, for $17.99 a month, users can opt for an ad-free plan that also supports two devices. A premium plan for $24.99 a month is available, offering ad-free streaming on four devices with 4K Ultra HD programming.

For those who prefer not to subscribe to Netflix, One of Them Days is still available for purchase or rental via digital video on demand.

The film marks the first starring role for SZA, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, who has also garnered critical acclaim for her work on the 2018 Oscar-nominated song "All the Stars" from Black Panther.

SZA shared that starring in One of Them Days was a "bucket list" item and a "completely different" experience for her. Despite her nerves about how audiences would perceive her performance, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity and embraced the role as a valuable learning experience.

SZA's film career is off to a promising start, as One of Them Days has already earned $51 million at the global box office, with $49.9 million coming from North America and $1.1 million from international markets.

The film, made on a $14 million budget, has also been well-received by critics, with a 94% "fresh" rating from 103 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have rated it 90% "fresh" based on over 2,500 user ratings.

Rotten Tomatoes audience members have praised the film for its throwback Friday vibes, with one reviewer noting, “Keke and SZA up the ante on the buddy comedy and make One of Them Days a hilarious ride worth a full month's rent.”