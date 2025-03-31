This new Netflix rom-com has caused real-life breakups, got people to quit their jobs. Watch it at your own risk!

Romantic comedies are supposed to touch your hearts, incite feelings of love and affection, and maybe even convine you to fall in love. This new rom-com on Netflix is doing that, but in an unexpected way. It is causing people to fall in love with themselves, helping them leave toxic relationships or quit those dead-end jobs, at least that is what the film's lead star says. Sofia Carson and Kyle Allen in The Life List.

The rom-com causing real-life breakups

Directed by Adam Brooks, The Life List stars Sofia Carson as Alex Rose, a young woman whose life is turned upside down after she loses her mother and finds an unusual stipulation in her will. Alex must complete her mom's childhood bucket list - life list you will - if she wants her inheritance. What begins as a grumpy task turns into a journey where Alex discovers herself and what she truly wants in life.

The film has been trending globally on Netflix since its release on March 28. It has earned moderate praise from critics, but fans are truly lapping it up, with many calling it cathartic and life-altering.

How The Life List has affected people

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sofia Carson said the film affected her own understanding of what she had achieved. "Little Sofia would just be over the moon. So many of the things that have happened in my life weren't even on my list because it's greater than I could have dreamt. Even playing Alex Rose is something so beautiful to me," she said.

She then added a funny bit of trivia. Many of those who had watched the film took control of their lives by getting out of unwanted situations. "Adam (Brooks, the director) would call me all the time after test screenings, and he would say that there were so many people that would go, 'I ended up breaking up with my boyfriend,' or 'I ended up changing or quitting my job.' That's the beauty of this film. It's so much more than a rom-com."

All about The Life List

The Life List has been described as equal parts family drama and equal parts romantic comedy. Apart from Sofia Carson, it also stars Connie Britton, Kyle Allen, Sebastian de Souza, and José Zúñiga. Adpated from Lori Nelson Spielman's novel of the same name, it is currently streaming on Netflix.