Diamonds were the real stars of the 2025 SAG Awards: Sofia Carson to Timothee Chalamet — sparkling highlights

The 2025 SAG Awards have been making headlines, not just for its eminent list of awardees, but also the impeccable fit details from the coveted red carpet. A big, shining detail amidst the sea of coiffed couture looks has been the red carpet reign of diamonds. With almost no big name, not entering dripping in dazzle, a roundup of the most exquisite diamond looks is the need of the hour. Sofia Garson, Timothee Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo: Statement diamond pieces that stole the show at the 2025 SAG Awards

Sofia Carson

An Elie Saab piece in itself is a whole moment. But Sofia Carson made sure that everyone present at the red carpet and beyond, did a double take on her solitaire-frozen neck. The layered Chopard neckpiece featured a 12.37-carat round-shaped white diamond in addition to 76.11-carats of diamonds from the Haute Joaillerie Collection. Enough you say? Not for Sofia. A a 10-carat oval-shaped white diamond, also encrusted with diamonds from the Garden of Kalahari Collection, adorned her right index finger.

Timothee Chalamet

A Complete Unknown may be in the stage of its lifetime where it's receiving the accolades and praise it deserves. But on-screen Bob Dylan Timothee Chalamet has seriously committed to the method dressing route. Referencing yet another of the singer's looks in a lime-toned dress shirt, leather blazer and matching pants, Timothee gave centre-stage to a Fèline de Cartier pendent watch featuring 78 brilliant and princess-cut natural diamonds from the 2005 Cartier Libre collection.

Cynthia Erivo

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo turned out in quite the statement all-silver archival Givenchy number. Now to steal thunder from a long-fringed neck, you need to pull out the big guns — and what better way than to arm your ears with a fleet of diamond Bucherer Fine Jewellery. We love the well-rounded noisy, sparkle which Cynthia is carrying incredibly well with grace.

Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 SAG Awards

Jeremy Allen White

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White's three-piece Louis Vuitton suit with those impeccably tailored pants, stood elevated with the diamond brooch adorning his lapel, mimicking the twinkle in his eyes. An archival Tiffany & Co. natural diamond brooch in gold and platinum, the piece was reportedly crafted between 1941-1968.

Elle Fanning

The peplum-style velveteen Loewe was classy, svelte and simple. Almost too safe. But Elle Fanning added some wild elements to her final ensemble with the Cartier Panthère jewellery. And at that too, she went all out with her ornaments including a diamond collar necklace, the panther cuff and a matching diamond cocktail ring. Rawrr!

Which of these looks was your favourite?