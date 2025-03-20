Shonda Rhimes returns to the White House with Netflix show The Residence

After captivating audiences with her portrayal of the inner workings of a fictional White House in Scandal, Shonda Rhimes is making a comeback, but this time in a different show, with a thrilling twist. Partnering with Scandal writer and producer Paul William Davies, Rhimes’ Shondaland is set to deliver a gripping new drama that combines the intrigue of politics with a murder mystery. Shonda Rhimes' new murder mystery The Residence is set to enthrall viewers on March 20. (Instagram/ @Netflix)

The Residence, currently streaming on Netflix, takes viewers inside the White House for what may be the most deadly and “tragic state supper” in history.

Also read: Why Netflix's Adolescence is a wake-up call to society

The Trailer: A High-Stakes Whodunit

The trailer introduces the high-stakes mystery that unfolds within the White House’s hallowed halls. A murderer lurks in the corridors, and only Cordelia Cupp, the world’s greatest investigator, can identify them.

However, as the teaser suggests, her journey will be complicated by political tensions, growing lies, and simmering resentments that threaten to derail the investigation, according to Netflix.

What is The Residence About?

Set within the diverse and often secretive world of the White House staff, The Residence revolves around a gripping murder mystery. The story unfolds in the White House’s upstairs, basement, and backstage areas, where Detective Cordelia Cupp and FBI Special Agent Edwin Park (played by Randall Park) join forces to solve the case.

As revealed in the teaser, the victim is the White House Chief Usher, A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito). Everyone in the staff is under suspicion as the investigation takes unexpected turns and shocking revelations.

Political intrigue and simmering tensions add complexity to an already deadly puzzle, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

An All-Star Cast

The Residence, now streaming on Netflix, boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Uzo Aduba plays the brilliant but quirky detective Cordelia Cupp, while Randall Park portrays Special Agent Edwin Park, who is tasked with assisting Cordelia despite her preference for working alone.

The cast also includes Bronson Pinchot, Jason Lee, Jane Curtin, Ken Marino, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Aduba expressed her excitement about joining the project in a Netflix interview,“We have an amazing group of phenomenally talented, good, good, good human beings who are generous, thoughtful, fun, gifted, talented, just awesome… It was straight jams every day with our cast. We loved coming to work every day."

Is The Residence Based on Real Life?

Though The Residence is not based on real events, it draws inspiration from Kate Andersen’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.

The book, which features hundreds of interviews with White House staff, paints a vivid picture of the behind-the-scenes world of butlers, maids, chefs, and other personnel who ensure the smooth operation of the presidential residence. These workers manage everything from state dinners to caring for the first family’s children, offering an intimate look at life inside the White House.

The Residence offers a fresh perspective on the iconic house, inviting viewers to explore a side of the White House rarely seen by the public. The show raises the question: “Who truly runs the house?” And, as it turns out, the answer may not be what audiences expect.

Also read: Severance Season 2 finale drops this week | Where and when to watch

Above all, Davies hopes that viewers enjoy the ride, traveling alongside Cordelia and Edwin as they uncover the dark secrets hidden within the corridors of the White House.

The Residence is now streaming on Netflix.