Severance Season 2 finale drops this week | Where and when to watch

This week marks the release of the Severance season 2 finale, and viewers are eager to see what transpires following the pivotal events of the previous episode. When Severance debuted on AppleTV+ in February 2022, it instantly attracted a cult following.(X/ @AppleTV+)

In February 2022, Severance made its debut on AppleTV+ and immediately gained a cult following. With 14 Emmy nominations for its first season, the thriller—which incorporates sci-fi themes while satirising business culture—became a critical success as well, as reported by Forbes.

Season 2 took three years to premiere, but with executive producer Ben Stiller directing the majority of the episodes, the show once again received praise from critics and viewers. Here is everything you need to know about AppleTV+'s Severance season 2 finale.

Also read: Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12: Exact release date, time and more

The final episode of Severance season two will be 76 minutes, making for an epic finale. Fans can expect a lot from this unpredictable drama that might go either way, as reported by Newsweek.

Returning to Apple TV, Severance is booming, breaking viewership records and keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Where and When to watch

On Thursday, 20 March, at 9 pm EST, Severance season 2's season finale will be available on AppleTV+. In recent weeks, the service has been releasing episodes on Thursday evenings.

You may watch Severance on Amazon Prime Video as well. You can view using the "free trial" option if you don't have an AppleTV+ membership.

Severance season 2 has ten episodes, one more than Severance season 1.

Also read: Ted Lasso renewed for season 4: New episodes set for 2026, cast updates and more

Plotline

Severance centres on a group of Lumon Industries office workers, commanded by Mark (Adam Scott), whose memories have been shattered; their in-office and out-of-office identities are entirely distinct. They don't remember anything that happened at work when they get home. "Outtie" (out of office) or "innie" (in the office) are the names given to each character.

Will there be a Season 3?

Since Ben Stiller stated in February that a writer's room is being established in order to avoid leaving fans waiting an additional three years, like they did between seasons one and two, rumours of a third season are circulating.