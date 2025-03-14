Ted Lasso renewed for season 4: New episodes set for 2026, cast updates and more

Ted Lasso is officially making its comeback! After months of speculation and uncertainty about whether the multi-Emmy-winning series would return, the beloved team is gearing up for another season of soccer chaos and heartwarming humour. Fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the fourth season prepares to hit screens. Ted Lasso is returning for a fourth season after months of uncertainty.(@TedLasso/X)

Ted Lasso renewed for Season 4

The announcement from Apple TV+ on Friday provided few details about the one-season renewal, but it is expected that 10 new episodes will air in 2026. Negotiations are still ongoing with many of the show’s actors, who bring to life the story of a Cinderella soccer team and its management. However, one fan-favourite will not be returning. Phil Dunster, who portrayed the talented but cantankerous goal scorer Jamie Tartt, will not suit up for the new season.

Moreover, Toheeb Jimoh, who plays Sam Obisanya, will also be absent. Having joined the Nigerian national team in the presumed May 2023 series finale, Jimoh is set to join the cast of Industry for its upcoming season, as announced by HBO on Thursday, as reported by USA Today.

The first season which was released in 2020 and made its mark on the people was also 10 episodes long. However, the following two seasons were comprised of 12 episodes each.

The cast returning for the renewed season

Brendan Hunt, a close collaborator of Jason Sudeikis, is expected to return as Coach Willis Beard. Hunt, who also serves as a producer on Ted Lasso, will continue his dual role on and off-screen. Brett Goldstein, known for his portrayal of the tough but lovable Roy Kent, is also set to reprise his role. In addition to acting, Goldstein remains a key writer and executive producer for the series. Recently, he has gained attention for his work on Shrinking, which he co-created with Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence.