Mary Jo Shannon cause of death: What happened to Kris Jenner's mom and Kardashian family's ‘Grandma MJ’?

Kris Jenner's mother and Kim Kardashian and Kyle Jenner's grandmother, Mary Jo Shannon, has passed away. Her death was announced by Kris Jenner on social media Thursday. Shannon, known among the Kardashian fans as Grandma MJ, was 91. Mary Jo Campbell and Kyle Jenner (L) and Mary Jo Campbell seen outdoors. (Mary Jo Campbell on Instagram)

‘Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ," Jenner said. "There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye.

"My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything."

A cause of death was not announced.

Mary Jo Shannon was the grandmother of all the Kardashian kids, who rose to fame with the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007-21). It includes all six kids of Kris Jenner:

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian.

Mary Jo appeared in several moments of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' almost becoming a mainstay at one point in the series.

This story is being updated.