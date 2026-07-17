What is Kris Jenner's net worth in 2026? Inside the Kardashian matriarch's fortune

Kris Jenner is mourning the loss of her mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, who passed away at the age of 91. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch announced Shannon's death on social media, paying tribute to the woman she described as the "heart" of their family. US television personality Kris Jenner arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4. (AFP)

"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ," Jenner wrote. "There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye."

She added that her mother taught the family "to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."

A cause of death was not revealed.

As fans remember Mary Jo Shannon's role in the Kardashian family's story, interest has also turned toward Kris Jenner's own journey, from managing her family's rise to becoming one of Hollywood's most influential business figures.

Kris Jenner's net worth in 2026 According to Paradise magazine's March 2026 estimates, Kris Jenner's net worth is around $170 million, making her the third-richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

She ranks behind daughter Kim Kardashian, whose fortune is estimated at about $1.9 billion, and youngest daughter Kylie Jenner, who is reportedly worth around $670 million.

Other members of the family have smaller but still significant fortunes, with Kendall Jenner estimated at $80 million, Kourtney Kardashian at $65 million, and Khloé Kardashian at $60 million, according to the publication.

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How did Kris Jenner build her fortune? Much of Jenner's wealth comes from managing the careers and business ventures of her children: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

Multiple reports have stated that Jenner receives a 10% management fee from many of her daughters' business deals, including ventures such as SKIMS, Kylie Cosmetics, 818 Tequila, Good American and Poosh.

Her income has also come from her role as an executive producer on the family's hit reality shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Hulu's The Kardashians, along with brand partnerships and investments.

How Kris Jenner created the Kardashian-Jenner empire The family's transformation into a global brand began in 2007 with the launch of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Before reality TV fame, the family was involved in clothing businesses in Calabasas, and Jenner viewed television as a way to expand their reach.

In her 2025 Vogue Arabia cover story, Jenner recalled negotiating for creative control before signing the family's reality TV deal.

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"I wasn't going to put my family in a vulnerable situation by signing a piece of paper that would say you could do whatever you wanted with our image, and we would only see it on TV," she said.

Looking back on the show's beginnings, she said she saw it as an opportunity to promote the family's businesses. “We were working in our stores in Calabasas, and I thought the show would be a great way to give exposure to our business, as it was like an instant focus group.”

The show eventually ran for 20 seasons and turned the Kardashian-Jenner name into a global entertainment and business brand. A 2021 multi-million-dollar deal with Hulu for The Kardashians further expanded the family's media empire.