Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton seemingly make romance official as they get spotted together for first time at Super Bowl

After fueling dating buzz with their whirlwind European getaway, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and British racing driver and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton seem to have finally taken their relationship out of the shadows. The duo appeared to make things official with their outing at Super Bowl LX, where their appearance grabbed eyeballs and sent fans into a frenzy. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been friends for many years.

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make things official Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton hard launched their relationship at Super Bowl LX. The couple was spotted enjoying the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

Several photos of the pair quickly went viral on social media after they were briefly shown on the giant screen during the international broadcast of the Super Bowl LX clash between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

In a video, Kim Kardashian, 45, could be seen smiling while talking to Lewis Hamilton, 41. For the high-profile outing, Kim turned heads in a black coat paired with a statement diamond choker necklace, while flaunting a new look by styling her hair with chic bangs. Meanwhile, Lewis matched Kim’s style by stepping out in a sharp all-black ensemble that complemented her look.

Kim’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared a photo of her full look on Instagram before the game, writing, “Super Bowl bangs.”

The pictures left a fan frenzy on social media, with one writing, “All of a sudden, I don’t give a s**t about the #SuperBowl anymore. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have my full attention.”

“For the first time I liked a pair from the kardashian Fam . Kim and Lewis with good Ferrari bomber jacket,” another shared.