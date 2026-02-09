Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton seemingly make romance official as they get spotted together for first time at Super Bowl
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted enjoying a game at Super Bowl LX on Sunday. They were twinning in all‑black outfits during the outing.
After fueling dating buzz with their whirlwind European getaway, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and British racing driver and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton seem to have finally taken their relationship out of the shadows. The duo appeared to make things official with their outing at Super Bowl LX, where their appearance grabbed eyeballs and sent fans into a frenzy.
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make things official
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton hard launched their relationship at Super Bowl LX. The couple was spotted enjoying the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.
Several photos of the pair quickly went viral on social media after they were briefly shown on the giant screen during the international broadcast of the Super Bowl LX clash between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.
In a video, Kim Kardashian, 45, could be seen smiling while talking to Lewis Hamilton, 41. For the high-profile outing, Kim turned heads in a black coat paired with a statement diamond choker necklace, while flaunting a new look by styling her hair with chic bangs. Meanwhile, Lewis matched Kim’s style by stepping out in a sharp all-black ensemble that complemented her look.
Kim’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared a photo of her full look on Instagram before the game, writing, “Super Bowl bangs.”
The pictures left a fan frenzy on social media, with one writing, “All of a sudden, I don’t give a s**t about the #SuperBowl anymore. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have my full attention.”
“For the first time I liked a pair from the kardashian Fam . Kim and Lewis with good Ferrari bomber jacket,” another shared.
What do we know about Kim and Lewis
Kim and Lewis have shared a friendship for years, but it appears they recently turned a new page, taking their bond to the next level with a romantic European getaway.
The duo stayed at the luxury UK hotel in the Cotswolds last weekend, where they shared a room, enjoyed a couples massage and had a private, upscale dinner, reports PageSix. It was reported that the stars then traveled to London where they stayed at the luxurious hotel, and ended their trip with a stop in Paris.
“Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules, so they’re keen to spend as much time together as possible. Right now, they’re inseparable and are fitting their dates around Kim’s work commitments,” a source told the US Sun about the couple.
Before their European vacation, the duo attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Colorado, but they weren’t photographed together.
Previously, Kim was linked to Odell Beckham Jr. and dated Pete Davidson following her divorce from her third husband, Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. Meanwhile, Lewis has been linked to Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and even Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner in the past.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.