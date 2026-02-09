Who owns the New England Patriots? All about the entrepreneur and investor behind the team's success

The New England Patriots are one of the most successful NFL franchises, and are now aiming to win their seventh Super Bowl. The team will be playing against the Seattle Seahawks on February 8.

Mike Vrabel has taken a 4-13 team to the Super Bowl in the space of just one season in his very first year as Patriots head coach. While a lot of credit goes to Vrabel and his AFC Championship-winning team, it is also important to know about the owner who enabled the success in the first place.

Who owns the New England Patriots? Since its inception in 1959, the New England Patriots have had as many as four owners. However, besides Robert Kraft, the current owner, none of them delivered any league championship success.

The franchise is owned by Kraft Group. Robert is its founder and CEO, and as a result, he is also the CEO of the NFL team.

A longtime Patriots fan, Kraft had been a season ticket holder since 1971. He bought the team from James Orthwein for an estimated $172 million back in January 1994, The U.S. Sun reported.