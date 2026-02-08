Why MAGA is boycotting Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

The NFL's choice to include Bad Bunny as the headlining act at the Super Bowl halftime show has caused an unprecedented cultural and political uproar as Super Bowl LX draws near on February 8, 2026. Bad Bunny's selection as Super Bowl halftime show headliner has sparked backlash from conservatives, leading to boycott calls. (AP)

Conservative activists and leaders have publicly crticized the artist selection for the Super Bowl halftime show. The MAGA supporters are looking to boycott the performance of the Puerto Rican rapper.

Bad Bunny primarily performs in his native language spanish and is currently the most-streamed artist in the world.

Why is MAGA boycotting Bad Bunny? Bad Bunny's “ICE Out” stance Bad Bunny is known for his strong political opinions, such as his opposition to the immigration policies of the Trump administration. He has drawn unheard-of levels of criticism for his vocal criticism, where some have even called for his deportation, even though he is a US citizen.

Last weekend, Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS album won the Grammy Award for Best Música Urbana. He said, "I'm going to say ICE Out before I say thanks to God," in his acceptance speech of the award.

MAGA's stance: “Woke Bowl” Republicans objected to his politics, calling it the "woke bowl", according to a senator from Alabama. The Speaker of the House, Mike Jhonson, described Bad Bunny's selection as a "terrible decision," while President Donald Trump termed it "absolutely ridiculous."

Conservative group Turning Point USA even planned a rival halftime show in response to the backlash, airing a counter-program called "All American" during Bad Bunny's performance, which will feature Kid Rock, a Trump ally, as the main performer.

Some conservatives online are also contending that his performance, which might be entirely in Spanish, would alienate Americans who do not speak the language.

What are conservatives saying on social media? MAGA supporters and conservatives have taken to social media platforms to inform and create a boycott movement with fellow conservatives.

An X user criticises Bad Bunny's decision to wear a dress for the headliner performance and wrote, “Boycott the NFL Super Bowl halftime show. Watching Bad Bunny - a man in a dress - insulting America & Americans on our 250th anniversary is not acceptable. Watch TPUSA's halftime show instead here on X or numerous other outlets.”

Another user threatened the NFL with a viewership drop to switch up the show for the Super Bowl halftime. He wrote, “If the@NFL doesn’t immediately switch the halftime show from whoever 'Bad Bunny' is, they will see the largest viewership drop in Super Bowl history. The boycott will be bigger than the game itself. Change the show, or we change the channel.”