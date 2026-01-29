Trump could attend TPUSA's halftime show amid Super Bowl boycott; Lara Trump makes unique offer

Turning Point USA is going ahead with its alternative Super Bowl halftime show, which is expected to rival the NFL's official show headlined by Bad Bunny. TPUSA's All-American Halftime Show is scheduled for February 8, but performers have not been announced yet. However, now the question is - Will President Donald Trump attend the TPUSA show? President Donald Trump speaks during the launch of a program known as Trump Accounts (AP)

Why Donald Trump is not attending the Bad Bunny-led halftime show In an interview with The New York Post, Trump revealed that he will not be attending the Super Bowl on Feb 8. The 79-year-old said: “I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me. I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

Trump further slammed the NFL's choice of performers, especially Bad Bunny.

“I’m anti-them,” Trump said of the artists. “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

Back in October 2025, he had spoken about Bad Bunny, saying ‘I have never heard of him’.

“I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Why Bad Bunny sparked backlash The NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny as its 2026 halftime headliner has drawn criticism from conservative circles. The 31-year-old Puerto Rican superstar performs largely in Spanish, recently skipped several major US cities on tour, and has spoken out against the government’s ICE program.

Turning Point’s rival show The conservative organization announced the “All American Halftime Show” last October and confirmed this week that it will air on DW+, TBN, Real America’s Voice and Charge, with additional streaming options on YouTube, X and Rumble.

The group was founded by conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Will Trump attend the TPUSA show? It is unclear if the president will be there. But a member of the Trump family has already made an offer. Lara, Eric Trump's wife, said she is open to performing at the TPUSA concert.

“I know a lot of owners of NFL teams, and a lot of people are upset about that. I don’t know what the heck the NFL was thinking… We don’t need the NFL, we don’t need any of these woke losers to perform, we can have our own performance," she said last year.

NFL's stance on Bad Bunny Despite pushback, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell are standing behind Bad Bunny.

“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” Goodell said.“That’s what we try to achieve. It’s carefully thought through. I don’t think we’re ever selected an artist without some blowback or criticism. But we’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on. The show will evolve from here.”

The Grammy-winning artist has brushed off criticism.

“I am very excited to be doing the Super Bowl and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy,” he said.

“Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors,” he added, switching to Spanish.

“It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us.”